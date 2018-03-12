Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position. Travel

U.S. Citizenship or National

Background Investigation

Suitable for Federal Employment

Registered for Selective Service

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoOne year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to that of the next lower grade GS-04 within the federal service, which demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position, is required.is defined as experience performing work to arrange transportation for or perform other actions in connection with the movement of passengers, or personal property by Government or commercial means.: Performing day-to-day base operation functions involving transportation operation; Serving as primary advisor to management team providing guidance on policies, plans and programs related to assigned and emerging missions. Reviewing bus invoices and schedules, vehicle accident reports, memos, correspondence, financial statements and other documents for accuracy such as establishing and maintaining a status report or tracking log for commercial bus requirements.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

GS-05: Four years of successfully completed education above the high school level in any field for which high school graduation, or the equivalent, is a prerequisite may be substituted to meet the specialized experience required. Equivalent combinations of successfully completed post-high school education and experience may be used to meet total experience requirements. Only education in excess of the first 60 semester hours (i.e., beyond the second year) is creditable. One full academic year of study (30 semester hours) beyond the second year is equivalent to 6 months of specialized experience.

Our complete benefits package is one of the most comprehensive found in either government or private sector. These extraordinary benefits encompass health, pay, work/life balance, growth & learning.

This position is being filled at the GS-05 level, with promotion potential to GS-6. and full performance level of GS-07.

Selections are subject to restrictions resulting from DoD Program for Stability of Civilian Employment.

A two year probationary or trial period may be required.

PCS costs will NOT be paid.

be paid. We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 90 days of the closing date.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or be exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.ssa.gov/).

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) Priority Consideration: If you are a displaced Federal Civil Service employee and attain a rating of at least 90, you may be entitled to receive special priority selection under the ICTAP. For more information on ICTAP, click here ICTAP Guidance. NOTE: If you have never worked for the Federal Government, you are NOT ICTAP eligible.

If you are a displaced Federal Civil Service employee and attain a rating of at least 90, you may be entitled to receive special priority selection under the ICTAP. For more information on ICTAP, click here ICTAP Guidance. Retired Civil Service Employee : Employment of retired Federal employees receiving an annuity is subject to the requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD) policy guidance. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.)

: Employment of retired Federal employees receiving an annuity is subject to the requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD) policy guidance. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.) If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IMPORTANT NOTE - YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY. ERRORS OR OMISSIONS MAY AFFECT YOUR RATING.

Your application will be evaluated and rated under the Category Rating and Selection Procedures. We will review your resume and supporting documentation and compare this information to your responses on the occupational questionnaire to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for this job. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating. Eligible candidates will then be placed for selection consideration into 3 categories as described below:

Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualifications and demonstrates minimum experience and/or training only based on responses to occupational questionnaire. Highly Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates full-performance level experience based on responses to occupational questionnaire. Best Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates experience as an expert in the field or recognized as a senior specialist, team lead, etc.The Assessment Questionnaire takes approximately 15 minutes to complete and collects information on your education, training and experience related to the following critical competencies: