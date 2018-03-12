Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a U.S. citizen

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents (See How To Apply)

Suitable for Federal employment, determined by a background investigation

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

Work Schedule: Fulltime

Overtime: Occasionally

Tour of Duty: Flexible

Recruitment Incentives: Not Authorized

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA): Exempt

Financial Disclosure: Not Required

Telework Eligibility: This position is telework eligible

You may qualify at the GS-12, if you fulfill the following qualifications:

Assisting in the development of surveys instruments, questionnaires, and/or focus group protocols

Collecting and analyzing quantitative and/or qualitative data regarding sexual assault, discrimination, or mental health

Describing research results by writing technical, methodological and research reports.; ORB. Possess a Ph.D. or equivalent level doctoral degree; OR

You may qualify at the GS-13, if you fulfill the following qualifications:

Oversight of a research team for short and long range projects in the domain of gender relations, equal opportunity and/or mental health

Present briefings and/or presentations to scientific, management, and/or government audiences

Writing research publications, government policy documents or articles in academic journals.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoA. One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-11 grade level in the Federal service:C. You have some specialized experience as described in A, but less than one year; and you have more than one year but less than two years of education as described in B. You have computed the percentage of the requirements that you meet, and the total is at least 100%. (To compute the percentage, divide your total months of qualifying experience by 12. Then divide your semester hours of graduate education beyond the first year by 18. Add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal at least 100 percent to qualify.)A. One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-12 grade level in the Federal service:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.In addition to meeting qualifications, your application package must reflect the applicable experience to meet the Individual Occupational Requirements for the series.A. For the Psychology (0180) Series: Possess a Bachelor's degree (120 semester hours or 180 quarter hours) in psychology.B. For the Sociology (0184) Series: Possess a Bachelor's degree (120 semester hours or 180 quarter hours) in sociology; or social psychology or political science that included at least 24 semester hours in sociology.C. For the Sociology (0184) Series: Possess a combination of education and experience: courses equivalent to a major in sociology (i.e., at least 24 semester hours), plus appropriate experience or additional education.D. For the Statistician (1530) Series: Possess a Bachelor's degree (120 semester hours or 180 quarter hours) that included 15 semester hours in statistics (or in mathematics and statistics, provided at least 6 semester hours were in statistics) and 9 additional semester hours in one or more of the following: physical or biological sciences, medicine, education, or engineering: or in the social sciences including demography, history, economics, social welfare, geography, international relations, social or cultural anthropology, health sociology, political science, public administration, psychology, etc. Credit toward meeting statistical course requirements should be given for courses in which 50 percent of the course content appears to be statistical methods, e.g., courses that included studies in research methods in psychology or economics such as tests and measurements or business cycles, or courses in methods of processing mass statistical data such as tabulating methods or electronic data processing.E. For the Statistician (1530) Series: Possess a combination of education and experience -- courses as shown in D above, plus appropriate experience or additional education. My experience included a full range of professional statistical work such as (a) sampling, (b) collecting, computing, and analyzing statistical data, and (c) applying statistical techniques such as measurement of central tendency, dispersion, skewness, and sampling error, simple and multiple correlation, analysis of variance, and tests of significance.*NOTE: Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.

ARE YOU USING YOUR EDUCATION TO QUALIFY? You MUST provide transcripts or other documentation to support your educational claims. Unless otherwise stated: (1) unofficial transcripts are acceptable at time of application, or (2) If you are serviced by the office filling this position and your transcripts are on file in your official personnel folder, you are not required to submit. However, it is your responsibility to ensure transcripts are on file.



All materials must be submitted by the closing date of the announcement.



GRADUATE EDUCATION: One academic year of graduate education is considered to be the number of credits hours that your graduate school has determined to represent one academic year of full-time study. Such study may have been performed on a full-time or part-time basis. If you cannot obtain your graduate school's definition of one year of graduate study, 18 semester hours (or 27 quarter hours) should be considered as satisfying the requirement for one year of full-time graduate study.



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: Foreign Education

Selective Service Requirement: Please visit http://www.sss.gov for more information.



All applicants must meet qualifications and eligibility criteria by the closing date of the announcement.



Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP): Individuals who have special priority selection rights under ICTAP must be well-qualified for the position to receive consideration for special priority selection. Well qualified is defined as possessing the type and quality of experience that exceeds the position's minimum qualifications, including all selective placement factors and appropriate quality ranking factors. ICTAP eligibles will be considered well qualified prior to Veteran's preference points being added. Federal employees seeking ICTAP eligibility must submit proof that they met the requirements of 5 CFR 330.704. This includes a copy of the agency separation notice, a copy of their most recent Performance Rating and a copy of their most recent SF-50 noting current position, grade level, and duty location. Please annotate your application to reflect that you are applying as an ICTAP eligible. Please visit this link to obtain requirements for applying as an ICTAP eligible applicant. http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.