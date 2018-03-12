Not required

Must be a U.S. citizen or national

Selective Service registration if a male born after December 31, 1959

Subject to pre-employment and random drug tests

Direct Deposit is required

RELOCATION EXPENSES WILL NOT BE PAID

Suitability for Federal employment

May be required to successfully complete a probationary period

You may qualify at the GS- 14 level, if you fulfill the following qualification requirement:

Relocation expenses reimbursed No: All applicants must meet the qualification requirements outlined below to be considered minimally qualified for this position. The qualification requirements are in accordance with the OPM Qualification Standards. ALL QUALIFICATIONS MUST BE MET BY THE CLOSING DATE OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT.AND: Applicants must have a minimum of one year of specialized experience at a level of difficulty and responsibility comparable to the next lower grade or comparable pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private sector. Examples of specialized experience are:One year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-13 grade level in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private sector that demonstrates your ability to provide expert advisory services providing guidance and interpretation to staff for HR functions such as staffing and placement, compensation, general and unique appointing authorities 2) Demonstrated ability to effectively perform a wide variety of HR assignments with competing deadlines 3) Establish and maintain working relationships with all levels of an organization 4) Effective communication orally and in writing to convey messages to a diverse audience 5) Application of theories, practices and techniques of Federal Human resources management. 6) Handling of personnel information of a confidential nature (i.e. PII)Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service program (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g.,professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Only experience and education obtained by the closing date of this announcement will be considered.Status candidates must meet time-in-grade requirements (52 weeks at the next lower grade level).

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA): To be eligible for a VEOA appointment under Merit Promotion procedures, you must be a preference eligible or a Veteran separated after 3 years or more of continuous active service performed under honorable conditions.



Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see https://www.sss.gov/RegVer/wfRegistration.aspx).



Career Transition Assistance Programs: These programs apply to employees who have been involuntarily separated from a Federal service position within the competitive service or Federal service employees whose positions have been deemed surplus or no longer needed. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet CTAP or ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 85 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your CTAP or ICTAP eligibility. For more information

visit: http://www.opm.gov/rif/employee_guides/career_transition.asp.



Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) Policy Statement: http://www.eeoc.gov/federal/index.cfm



Employment Information Resources - Resource Center: https://help.usajobs.gov/index.php/Main_Page



Noncompetitive Appointment Authorities: For more information on noncompetitive appointment authority eligibility requirements:

If you are unable to apply online or need to fax a document you do not have in electronic form, view the following link for information regarding an Alternative Application

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, your résumé and supporting documentation will be used to determine if you meet the qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application package, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this position. If you are found to be among the top qualified candidates, you will be referred to the selecting official for employment consideration.



Your qualifications will be evaluated on the following competencies (knowledge, skills, abilities and other characteristics):



Attention to Detail, Customer Service, Decision Making, Oral Communications, Planning and Evaluating, and Writing