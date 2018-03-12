Occasional travel - Possible travel of 1 - 5 days per year

Must be U.S. Citizens or U.S. Nationals.

The experience may have been gained in either the public sector, private sector or volunteer service. One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/day/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your resume.

1.accredited by the American Bar Association at the time of graduation; AND2.with a valid license to practice law in a state or territory of the United States, District of Columbia, or Commonwealth of Puerto Rico.In addition, applicants must meet the following specialized experience requirement:You must meet the basic requirement of being a law school graduate and a current member of a bar with a valid license to practice law.You must have a minimum of 1 year practicing as a licensed attorney.You must have a minimum of 2 years practicing as a licensed attorney.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- This is a non-bargaining unit position.

- We offer opportunities for telework.

- We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.

- Veteran's preference does not apply to Attorney positions.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

- A one year trial period may be required.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation.

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency.

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Have your salary sent to a financial institution of your choice by Direct Deposit/Electronic Funds Transfer.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

- Obtain and use a Government-issued charge card for business-related travel.

- Undergo an income tax verification.

- The Hatch Act Reform Amendments of 1993 prohibits requesting, transmitting, accepting, or considering political recommendations for employment or other personnel actions for non-political positions.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

You will be rated on the extent and quality of experience, education, and training relevant to the duties of the position. All candidates who meet the basic requirements listed above will be considered best qualified applicants and may be sent forward to the selecting official. All application materials and interviews, if conducted, will be used in the final evaluation and selection process.

