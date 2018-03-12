Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

US Citizenship or National

This national security position, which may require access to classified information, requires a favorable suitability review and security clearance as a condition of employment. Failure to maintain security eligibility may result in termination.

IAT Level II Certification.

Attention to Detail

Customer Service

Oral Communication

Problem Solving

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have IT-related experience demonstrating the following competencies appropriate to, or above, the level of this position. For vacancies below the full-performance level of the position, the basic requirement will be evaluated on a developmental basis. Your resume and work experience should clearly support your ability to meet these competencies and will be evaluated as part of the entire application process.experience reviewing my own information technology-related work or data to ensure accuracy, completeness, and consistency with standards. My work or the data that I produce is typically reviewed by my supervisor or another colleague.experience having brief contact with customers to provide information about available information technology products and services and providing customers with standard products or routine services to address information technology needs.experience informing my supervisor and other IT staff of the status of information technology systems, projects, or daily operations, including the status of information technology systems, projects, or daily operations, including the communication of basic technical information to a non-technical audience.identifying or selecting from a number of alternatives to address routine information technology-related issues by gathering and applying information from standard sources that provide a limited number of solutions.Meet the education detailed in the qualification standards One year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to that of the next lower gradewithin the federal service, which demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position, is required.designing and building web sites with user usability standards using HTML, CSS and JavaScripts.In addition to meeting the basic requirement, qualified applicants must possess: One year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to that of the next lower gradewithin the federal service, which demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position, is required.Specialized experience is defined as: designing and building web sites with user usability standards using HTML, CSS and JavaScripts and experience troubleshooting technical problems with the design and delivery of Internet services; providing technical advice to users; and ensuring the application of information security/ information assurance policies, principles, and practices in the delivery of Internet services.In addition to meeting the basic requirement, qualified applicants must possess: One year of specialized experience equivalent in level of difficulty and responsibility to that of the next lower gradewithin the federal service, which demonstrates the ability to perform the duties of the position, is required.Specialized experience is defined as: experience troubleshooting technical problems with the design and delivery of Internet services; providing technical advice to users;ensuring the application of information security/ information assurance policies, principles, and practices in the delivery of Internet services; and implementing new technologiesthat aid users navigation, information discovery, analysis, collaboration, and information presentation.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

SUBSTITUTION OF EDUCATION FOR SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE AT THE GS-09 LEVEL: Master's degree or equivalent graduate degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Master's degree or equivalent graduate degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. Combination of education and experience is not applicable for this position.

SUBSTITUTION OF EDUCATION FOR SPECIALIZED EXPERIENCE AT THE GS-11 LEVEL: Qualifying Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree in computer science, engineering, information science, information systems management, mathematics, operations research, statistics, or technology management or degree that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours in one or more of the fields identified above and required the development or adaptation of applications, systems or networks. Combination of education and experience is not applicable for this position.

For GS-12: Education is not substitutable for specialized experience for this grade level.

Background or Security Investigation: The individual selected will be subject to an investigation in conjunction with granting of a security clearance prior to appointment. Selectee must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret Clearance. For more information about receiving and maintaining a security clearance, please click here.

Clearance. For more information about receiving and maintaining a security clearance, please click here. This is a position with a designated specialization of Information Assurance. As a condition of employment, the individual must possess or be able to obtain an IAT Level II certification, within 6 months of employment. Employee is required to satisfactorily complete the appropriate training and obtain the required certification/recertification for this position as outlined in DoD 8570.1-M (Information Assurance Workforce Improvement Program).

Competitive wages, flexible schedules and one of the most comprehensive benefits packages found in either government or private sector. These extraordinary benefits encompass health, pay, work/life balance, growth & learning.

Moving expenses will not be paid. Recruitment, Retention and Relocation Incentives are not authorized.

A two year probationary or trial period may be required

We may use this announcement to fill additional vacancies within 90 days of the closing date.

Males born after 12-31-59 must be registered or exempt from Selective Service (see http://www.sss.gov).

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) Priority Consideration: If you are a displaced Federal Civil Service employee and attain a rating of at least 90, you may be entitled to receive special priority selection under the ICTAP. For more information on ICTAP, click here ICTAP Guidance. NOTE: If you have never worked for the Federal Government, you are NOT ICTAP eligible.

If you are a displaced Federal Civil Service employee and attain a rating of at least 90, you may be entitled to receive special priority selection under the ICTAP. For more information on ICTAP, click here ICTAP Guidance. Retired Civil Service Employee: Employment of retired Federal employees receiving an annuity is subject to the requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD) policy guidance. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.)

Employment of retired Federal employees receiving an annuity is subject to the requirements of the Department of Defense (DoD) policy guidance. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.) If you are unable to apply online, view the following link for information regarding Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IMPORTANT NOTE - YOU MUST FOLLOW ALL APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS CAREFULLY. ERRORS OR OMISSIONS MAY AFFECT YOUR RATING.

Your application will be evaluated and rated under the Category Rating and Selection Procedures. We will review your resume and supporting documentation and compare this information to your responses on the occupational questionnaire to determine if you meet the minimum qualifications for this job. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating. Eligible candidates will then be placed for selection consideration into 3 categories as described below:

Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualifications and demonstrates minimum experience and/or training only based on responses to occupational questionnaire. Highly Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates full-performance level experience based on responses to occupational questionnaire. Best Qualified Category: Meets the minimum qualification requirements and demonstrates experience as an expert in the field or recognized as a senior specialist, team lead, etc.