Occasional travel - 10% Business Travel Required

This position requires you to file a Standard Form 450, Executive Branch Personnel Confidential Financial Disclosure Report.

This position requires a security clearance at the Secret Level.

This is an Army Acquisition, Logistics and Technology Workforce position. Selectees must meet position requirements for certification at Level 3 in Acquisition Career Field 14 within 24 months of entrance on duty.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.

Current Civilian Employees of the Organization

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Priority Placement Program (PPP), Program S (Military Spouse) registrant

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998





In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/ or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.

You must meet both the Basic Requirement for the 1102 Series and the Specialized Experience.



Basic Requirement for 1102 Series:



A bachelor's degree from an accredited educational institution authorized to grant baccalaureate degrees; AND at least 24 semester hours of study from an accredited institution of higher education in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management obtained within or in addition to the bachelor's degree. This requirement applies to those entering DOD 1102 positions on or after Oct 1, 2000. Current civilian personnel in DoD, who occupied GS-1102 positions or contracting positions with authority to award or administer contracts above the simplified acquisition threshold in an Executive Department on or before September 30, 2000, are exempt from meeting this requirement. Individuals who occupied a similar occupational specialty to the GS-1102 while serving in the military on or before September 20, 2000, are also exempt from meeting this requirement. [If you are using education to meet the Basic Requirement, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document. If you occupied an 1102 series position on or before September 30, 200 you must attach a copy of the SF-50 that gives you credit for this. If you are Exempt from meeting the education requirement because as a military member of the Armed Forces you held a similar occupational series, you must attach a copy of your DD-214 for verification.]



AND



Specialized Experience:



To be qualified based on your experience, your resume must describe at least one year of experience which prepared you to do the work in this job. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service GS-12. Specialized experience is defined as: Developing the cost and price evaluation language for contract solicitations; Performing detailed analysis of the individual cost elements of a contractor's proposal; Providing advisory, analytical and negotiation services relative to the cost or price of a contractor's proposal; Establishing reasonable, detailed, comprehensive and documented Government pricing position, ensuring prices are fair and reasonable.



About the Position:



The Army Contracting Command-Warren (ACC-WRN) provides comprehensive acquisition, contracting, business advisory, production support, and depot-level maintenance services in acquiring, fielding, and sustaining Tank Automotive Armaments Command (TACOM) Life Cycle Management Command (LCMC) systems and supporting requirements. We ensure that the best products and services reach our soldiers when they need them, while ensuring fair opportunity for industry, including small businesses and obtaining the best value for our Army.









You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Advanced Cost and/or Price Analysis

Communications

Planning and Evaluating

Preparation and Negotiation

Problem Solving

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-12).

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

This position requires you to submit a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE 278) or a Confidential Financial Disclosure Report (OGE450) upon entry, and annually thereafter.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 14 position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

Permanent Change of Station (PCS) costs may be authorized

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.