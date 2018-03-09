Not required

Appointee must sign a Pathways Intern Agreement.Submission of a resume alone is not a complete application. In addition to your resume, you must submit your current transcript and/or proof of current enrollment. If the required documentation is not submitted, you will be disqualified.

You must be a U.S. Citizen or National.

You must complete a background investigation.

Selective Service Registration is required, as applicable.

Must have a 2.5 GPA or higher.

You must be enrolled at least half-time at a qualifying school.

You must provide proof of current enrollment.

Applicants must meet the definition of a student - be enrolled or accepted for enrollment in an accredited technical, or vocational school, two-year or four-year college or university, graduate or professional school. Individuals who are enrolled must be taking at least a half-time academic course load (usually 6 credits) leading to a degree or certificate.GS-5In order to qualify, you must meet the Education - or Experience requirements described below. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts are required as part of your application.To qualify for this position at the GS-5 grade level, you must have completed all requirements for four academic years of post-high school leading to a bachelor's degree or equivalent degree in the following course of study: Computer/Information Science, Engineering, Information Systems Management, Mathematics, Operations Research, Statistics Or a degree in one or more of the fields identified above that provided a minimum of 24 semester hours and required the development or adaption of applications, systems or networks.OrOne year of specialized experience equivalent to the GS-4 grade level in the federal service or equivalent experience in the private sector that has equipped you with the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. Experience must be IT related. Specialized experience includes: knowledge of the basic principles, concepts and methodology of IT, and skill in applying this knowledge in carrying out elementary assignments, operations and procedures. The entry level work is designed to develop a broader and more in-depth knowledge and skill needed to perform higher level assignments.Combinations of successfully completed undergraduate education and experience may be used to meet total qualification requirements for the grade level advertised and may be computed by first dividing the applicant's months of experience by 12; then dividing the total number of credits by 60; and then adding the two percentages. The total percentages must equal at least 100 percent.Copies of unofficial transcripts/proof of enrollment must be provided at the time of application to support your educational claims. Transcripts must show current semester coursework. If selected, official transcripts must be submitted prior to establishing a start date.

All academic degrees and coursework must be completed at a college or university that has obtained accreditation or pre-accreditation status from an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. For a list of schools that meet this criteria, see www.ed.gov.



If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show that the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. educational program.



The Department of Justice offers a comprehensive benefits package that includes, in part, paid vacation; sick leave; holidays; life insurance; health benefits; and participation in the Federal Employees Retirement System.



Veterans' Preference: If you are entitled to veterans' preference, you should indicate the type of veterans' preference you are claiming on your résumé.



- In order to verify your veterans' preference entitlement, please submit a copy of the Member 4 DD-214 (Certificate of Release or Discharge from Active Duty); official statement of service from your command if you are currently on active duty; or other official documentation (e.g., documentation of receipt of a campaign badge or expeditionary medal) that shows your military service was performed under honorable conditions.

- In addition, if you are a disabled veteran, a Purple Heart recipient, or widow/widower of a veteran, the spouse of a disabled veteran or the natural mother of a disabled or deceased veteran, you must submit a Standard Form (SF) 15, "Application for 10-Point Veteran Preference," and the other required documentation identified on the reverse side of the SF-15 to support your preference claim.



Preference will be given to the eligible ratings of veterans who: Entered the military service prior to October 14, 1976; served on active duty during the Gulf War between August 2, 1990 and January 2, 1992, regardless of where the person served; or, served in a military action for which they received a campaign badge or expeditionary medal. Medal holders and Gulf War veterans must have served continuously for at least 24 months or the full period for which called or ordered to active duty. Ten points may be granted to the eligible ratings of disabled veterans; Purple Heart recipients; spouses or mothers of a 100 percent disabled veteran; or the widows, widowers, or mothers of a deceased veteran.



Although veterans' preference points are not assigned under the category rating procedures described under "How You Will Be Evaluated," veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-veterans within each category for which they are qualified. In addition, qualified veterans with a compensable service-connected disability of 10% or more are placed at the top of the highest quality category (i.e. Best Qualified)



"It is the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. Information about an individual's employment experience will be used only to determine the person's qualifications and to assess his or her relative level of knowledge, skills, and abilities. Although an individual's personal conduct may be relevant in any employment decision, including conduct during periods of unemployment or evidence of dishonesty in handling financial matters, financial difficulty that has arisen through no fault of the individual will generally not itself be the basis of an unfavorable suitability or fitness determination."



The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex, national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, age, membership in an employee organization, or other non-merit factor.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application will be evaluated and rated under DOJ's Category Rating and Selection Procedures. Your resume and supporting documentation will be used to determine whether you meet the job qualifications listed on this announcement. If you are basically qualified for this job, your resume and supporting documentation will be compared to your responses on the online assessment questionnaire. If you rate yourself higher than is supported by your application materials, your responses may be adjusted and/or you may be excluded from consideration for this job. Your application, if determined to be qualified, will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified, or Qualified. Names of all candidates in the best qualified category will be sent to the hiring official for employment consideration. Candidates within the best qualified category who are eligible for veteran preference will receive selection priority over non-veteran preference eligibles. The following competencies are required: