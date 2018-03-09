Not required

This position requires Acquisition Workforce Level III certification in Contracting. Certification prior to hiring is not essential but must be accomplished within 24 months after entry into this position.



Provide expertise and interpretive guidance for procurement operations.

Analyze new policy or statutory procurement requirements to identify items that require developmental training.

Perform price-analysis in a commercial environment with limited competition or pricing information available.

Resolve system access issues, ensure compliant and complete implementation of systems, and maximum system operation/functionality and execution of eBusiness procurement systems.

Knowledge of contracting principles, policies, regulations, laws, and procedures. Knowledge of Procurement eBusiness policies and procedures. Ability to communicate orally and in writing to upper level management and senior officials.

This position has a Basic Requirement for the 1102 series:A. Completion of all mandatory training prescribed by the head of the agency for progression to GS-13 or higher level contracting positions, including at least 4-years experience in contracting or related positions. At least 1 year of that experience must have been specialized experience at or equivalent to work at the next lower level of the position, and must have provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform successfully the work of the position.andB. A 4-year course of study leading to a bachelor's degree, that included or was supplemented by at least 24 semester hours in any combination of the following fields: accounting, business, finance, law, contracts, purchasing, economics, industrial management, marketing, quantitative methods, or organization and management.C. Exceptions: Employees in GS-1102 positions will be considered to have met the standard for positions they occupy on January 1, 2000. This also applies to positions at the same grade in the same agency or other agencies if the specialized experience requirements are met. However, they will have to meet the basic requirements and specialized experience requirements in order to qualify for promotion to a higher grade, unless granted a waiver under Paragraph D.The experience described in your resume will be evaluated and screened from the Office of Personnel Management's (OPMs) basic qualifications requirements. See: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1100/contracting-series-1102/ for OPM qualification standards, competencies and specialized experience needed to perform the duties of the position as described in the MAJOR DUTIES and QUALIFICATIONS sections of this announcement by the closing date of the announcement.You must have one year Specialized Experience equivalent to the GS-12 level in the Federal service (experience may have been gained in the private/military sector) giving the particular knowledge, skills and abilities to perform successfully the duties of the position, and that is typically in or related to the work of the position. Experience must be reflected in your resume.Time-in-Grade Requirements: Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements for merit promotion consideration. Time-in-grade is the 52-week requirement Federal employees in competitive service, General Schedule (GS) positions at GS-5 and above must serve before they are eligible for promotion (advancement) to the next grade level. Applicants must meet the time-in-grade requirement within 30 days of the closing of this announcement and all other eligibility requirements including , time-after-competitive appointment, minimum qualifications, and any other regulatory requirements by the closing date of this announcement.

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.



Foreign Education: For further information, click on the following link:

http://www2.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

