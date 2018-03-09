Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Must be proficient in written and spoken English.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

You may be required to serve a probationary period.

Designated and/or random drug testing required.

Subject to a background/security investigation.

Citizenship:. Must be a citizen of the United States

Education: Have a master's degree in social work [ ] from a school of social work fully accredited by the Council on Social Work Education (CSWE). Graduates of schools of social work that are in candidacy status do not meet this requirement until the school of social work is fully accredited. A doctoral degree in social work may not be substituted for the master's degree in social work.

Licensure: Persons hired or reassigned to social worker positions in the GS-185 series in VHA must be licensed or certified by a state to independently practice social work at the master's degree level

Experience as an Educator or in the development of training curriculum.

Experience in providing Caregiver Support in a healthcare environment

Relocation expenses reimbursed No: Applicants must have a least on year of of experience equivalent to at least the next lower graded level in the Federal service which involved working as a Social Worker Program Manager and licensed or certified at the advance practice level. Supervision/consultation is of an administrative and professional nature providing guidelines as to the general policy and direction of their retrospective program.VA HANDBOOK 5005/31, Part II, APPENDIX G39, SOCIAL WORKER QUALIFICATION STANDARD GS-185, VETERANS HEALTH ADMINISTRATIONPhysical Requirements: The work is primarily sedentary. Physical demands do not exceed those of a typical office setting. There may be some walking, standing twisting, turning, sitting, pushing, bending, repetitive keyboarding, or carrying of light items. Some positions may require sitting for long periods of time at a computer terminal typing data while talking on a telephone headset.

Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement). Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript to receive credit for that education. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



It is the policy of the VA to not deny employment to those that have faced financial hardships or periods of unemployment.



VA encourages persons with disabilities to apply. The health related positions in VA are covered by Title 38, and are not covered by the Schedule A excepted appointment authority.



Veterans and Transitioning Service Members: Please visit the VA for Vets site for career-search tools for Veterans seeking employment at VA, career development services for our existing Veterans, and coaching and reintegration support for military service members.



If you are unable to apply online view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In describing your experience, please be clear and specific. We may not make assumptions regarding your experience. Your application, résumé, C.V., and supporting documentation will be verified. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect consideration for employment.



The Professional Standards Board (a peer-review group) will review the selected candidate's education and experience and recommend the grade and salary at which the candidate will be placed. For internal selectees eligible for promotion, the board will determine grade and HR will determine step in accordance with policy.



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.