Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.Occational trael of 20% of the time

You must be a U.S. Citizen.

Must be proficient in written and spoken English.

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959.

You may be required to serve a probationary period.

Designated and/or random drug testing required.

Subject to a background/security investigation.

Be a citizen of the United States.

Education

Experience as an Educator or in the development of training curriculum.

Experience in providing Caregiver Support in a healthcare environment

Experience . At least three years of experience as a professional psychologist, with at least one year equivalent to the GS-13 grade level.

. At least three years of experience as a professional psychologist, with at least one year equivalent to the GS-13 grade level. Demonstrated Knowledge, Skills, and Abilities. In addition to the experience above, the candidate must demonstrate all of the following KSAs:



1. Knowledge of and ability to understand and communicate existing policies and regulations.



2. Knowledge of and ability to utilize resource materials as well as ability to develop new materials when needed.



3. Ability to relate to individuals at many different levels both within and external to the organization.



4. Ability to communicate effectively orally and in writing with a diverse group of professional staff.



5. Ability to provide information about policy to various stakeholders or audiences in a useable and understandable manner.



6. Ability to develop and recommend new or revised policies that are consistent with organizational goals and objectives.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoHave a doctoral degree in psychology from a graduate program in psychology accredited by the American Psychological Association (APA), the Psychological Clinical Science Accreditation System (PCSAS), or the Canadian Psychological Association (CPA) at the time the program was completed.ORHave a doctoral degree in any area of psychology and, in addition, successfully complete a re-specialization program (including documentation of an approved internship completed as part of the re-specialization program) meeting both of the following conditions:(a) The re-specialization program must be completed in an APA or a CPA accredited doctoral program; and,(b) the specialty in which the applicant is retrained must be consistent with the assignment for which the applicant is to be employed.VA HANDBOOK 5005/103, PART II, APPENDIX G18Physical Requirements: The work is primarily sedentary. Physical demands do not exceed those of a typical office setting. There may be some walking, standing twisting, turning, sitting, pushing, bending, repetitive keyboarding, or carrying of light items. Some positions may require sitting for long periods of time at a computer terminal typing data while talking on a telephone headset

Education must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education for it to be credited towards qualifications (particularly positions with a positive education requirement). Therefore, applicants must report only attendance and/or degrees from schools accredited by accrediting institutions recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Applicants can verify accreditation at the following website: http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index.html. All education claimed by applicants will be verified by the appointing agency accordingly. If you are using foreign education to meet qualification requirements, you must send a Certificate of Foreign Equivalency with your transcript to receive credit for that education. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

This job opportunity announcement may be used to fill additional vacancies.



It is the policy of the VA to not deny employment to those that have faced financial hardships or periods of unemployment.



VA encourages persons with disabilities to apply. The health related positions in VA are covered by Title 38, and are not covered by the Schedule A excepted appointment authority.



Veterans and Transitioning Service Members: Please visit the VA for Vets site for career-search tools for Veterans seeking employment at VA, career development services for our existing Veterans, and coaching and reintegration support for military service members.



If you are unable to apply online view the following link for information regarding an Alternate Application.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In describing your experience, please be clear and specific. We may not make assumptions regarding your experience. Your application, résumé, C.V., and supporting documentation will be verified. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect consideration for employment.



The Professional Standards Board (a peer-review group) will review the selected candidate's education and experience and recommend the grade and salary at which the candidate will be placed. For internal selectees eligible for promotion, the board will determine grade and HR will determine step in accordance with policy.



Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.