Please refer to "Conditions of Employment."

Must be a U.S. Citizen or U.S National

The experience may have been gained in either the public or private sector or volunteer service. One year of experience refers to full-time work; part-time work is considered on a prorated basis. To ensure full credit for your work experience, please indicate dates of employment by month/year, and indicate number of hours worked per week on your résumé.

To qualify for this Executive-level position, you must have expert knowledge of and comprehensive experience directing and coordinating activities in one or more of the following areas:1. successfully increasing diversity in an organization's employment and business activities;2. increasing participation of minority-owned and women-owned businesses in organizational programs and contracts;3. assessing the diversity practices of regulated entities; or4. leading coordination, education, and advocacy effort with respect to Federal fair lending laws.Examples of qualifying experience include planning, developing, managing, and executing effective diversity outreach programs; developing, managing, and implementing policies and procedures that led to greater participation by minority/women-owned businesses in an organization's contracts and programs; creating and executing policies and programs to assess diversity practices of regulated entities; planning, developing, managing, and executing effective advocacy, education, and coordination efforts with respect to fair lending laws; or similar complex diversity-related background and experience.

- We may select from this announcement or any other source to fill one or more vacancies.

- This is a non-bargaining unit position.

- We offer opportunities for telework.

- We offer opportunities for flexible work schedules.

-Ethics: CFPB employees are subject to government-wide ethical standards of conduct, financial disclosure requirements, and post-employment prohibitions, which applicants may review at www.oge.gov. In addition, CFPB employees must comply with the Supplemental Standards of Ethical Conduct for Employees of the Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection (5 CFR 9401), which, among other things, prohibit an employee or the employee’s spouse or minor child from owning or controlling a debt or equity interest in an entity supervised by CFPB. CFPB’s regulations also impose restrictions on the outside activities of certain Bureau employees, including examiners and attorneys. Applicants may review the CFPB ethics regulations and a summary of the regulations at www.consumerfinance.gov. Questions regarding these requirements and prohibitions should be directed to the CFPB Ethics Office at EthicsHelp@cfpb.gov.



CONDITIONS OF EMPLOYMENT:

- A one year probationary period may be required.

- A one year supervisory or managerial probationary period may be required.

- Must successfully complete a background investigation.

- Complete a Declaration for Federal Employment to determine your suitability for Federal employment, at the time requested by the agency

- If you are a male applicant born after December 31, 1959, certify that you have registered with the Selective Service System or are exempt from having to do so.

- Go through a Personal Identity Verification (PIV) process that requires two forms of identification from the Form I-9. Federal law requires verification of the identity and employment eligibility of all new hires in the U.S.

-File a Public Financial Disclosure Report (OGE Form 278e) within 30 days of appointment and annually from then on.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application includes your résumé, responses to the online questions, and required supporting documents. Please be sure that your résumé includes detailed information to support your qualifications for this position; failure to provide sufficient evidence in your resume may result in a “not qualified” determination.



Rating:

If you are found minimally qualified, based on the Technical Qualifications, you MUST submit a separate concise essay (no more than 5 total pages), that addresses your experience applying the four Executive Competencies while leading an organization or department through a significant reorganization or change management initiative. The four Executive Competencies include:



Modeling Inclusive Communications and Relationships – Delivers communications clearly and tactfully and demonstrates respect in interactions; sets the expectation that staff interact with others in a respectful, collaborative, and inclusive manner and broadly solicits and incorporates input from others



– Delivers communications clearly and tactfully and demonstrates respect in interactions; sets the expectation that staff interact with others in a respectful, collaborative, and inclusive manner and broadly solicits and incorporates input from others Developing Team and Organizational Capability - Coaches and mentors staff to support employee development and solicits feedback to improve own performance and pursues professional development



- Coaches and mentors staff to support employee development and solicits feedback to improve own performance and pursues professional development Managing and Inspiring High Performance - Manages employees in a fair manner while defining clear work expectations aligned with goals; plans and delegates work in alignment with team member skills and provides assistance, direction, constructive feedback, and support to staff; monitors progress and deadlines, ensuing work quality, responsiveness, and timeliness



- Manages employees in a fair manner while defining clear work expectations aligned with goals; plans and delegates work in alignment with team member skills and provides assistance, direction, constructive feedback, and support to staff; monitors progress and deadlines, ensuing work quality, responsiveness, and timeliness Accountability - Demonstrates through words and actions integrity, trust, and a commitment to serve the public; understands CFPB’s mission, why the agency exists, and how own and others’ roles contribute to success; honors commitments; takes responsibility for own actions and the work of the team; models ownership of problem solving

