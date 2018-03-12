Not required

U.S. Citizenship is Required.

Selectee must pass a drug test prior to appointment.

Selectee must pass a background check prior to appointment.

Males born after 12/03/59 must be registered for Selective Service.

Selectee may be required to serve a one year probationary period.

Selectee must be able to obtain and maintain Secret Clearance.

Selectees must pass a physical examination prior to appointment.

Strength test may be required.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoApplicants must have experience and/or training of a sufficient scope and quality to independently perform the duties typically required of this position. This experience requires skill in working in a production/warehouse environment performing manual labor duties such as lifting and moving materials, gathering and transporting appropriate materials, maintaining accurate records, and interpreting and applying regulations, policies and standards.Moderate effort is required to continuous physical activity for reaching, bending, and picking up cartons weighing up to 50 pounds. Repetitive hand, finger, shoulder, and arm movement is necessary in handling cartons, writing delivery receipts, writing product serial numbers on labels, and keeping records. Moderately heavy physical effort is required in operating hand trucks, forklifts, and handling skids. The work requires constant standing and/or walking.Work is performed in a well-lighted, air conditioned and heated but noisy production environment around machines with moving parts. When moving materials through work areas, care must be taken so that damage to persons, materials, and equipment are avoided.Applicants must have experience and/or training of a sufficient scope and quality to independently perform the duties typically required of a .Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

This job does not have an education qualification requirement.

Work Life Balance:

The GPO offers Transit subsidy for commuters using public transportation (Metro Bus/Rail, MARC, VRE, etc.).



Background Investigation:

To ensure the accomplishment of its mission, the GPO requires every employee to be reliable and trustworthy. To meet those standards, all selected applicants must undergo and successfully completed a background investigation for a Secret Clearance. This review could include financial issues such as delinquency in the payment of debts, child support and/or tax obligations, as well as certain criminal offenses and illegal use or possession of drugs. Depending on the type of background investigation required, the security process may take between 6 weeks to 12 months.



The Agency may rescind the tentative offer if the candidate is unable to obtain an interim clearance.



Schedule A (Disability Appointment):

Documentation of eligibility for employment under Schedule A can be obtained from a licensed medical professional (e.g., a physician or other medical professional certified by a state, the District of Columbia, or a U.S. territory to practice medicine); a licensed vocational rehabilitation specialist (i.e., state or private); or any Federal agency, state agency, or agency of the District of Columbia or a U.S. territory that issues or provides disability benefits. The letter must be printed on a "medical professional's" letterhead and signed.



Reasonable Accommodation:

This agency provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process you must contact the HC Specialist on the vacancy announcement at least seven business days before the closing date of this announcement to receive assistance. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be made on a case-by-case basis.



Equal Employment Opportunity Policy:

The United States Government does not discriminate in employment on the basis of race, color, religion, sex (including pregnancy and gender identity), national origin, political affiliation, sexual orientation, marital status, disability, genetic information, age, membership in an employee organization, retaliation, parental status, military service, or other non-merit factor.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this position, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire and supporting documents. If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may be excluded from further consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.



