Occasional travel - May be required to travel CONUS and OCONUS in military or commercial aircraft to perform temporary duty

Must be a US citizen

Male born after 12-31-59 must be registered for Selective Service

Resume and supporting documents received by 11:59PM EST will be considered

This is a Drug Testing designated position

Position is a (DCIPS) position in the Excepted Service under U.S.C. 1601

Must obtain/maintain Critical Sensitive TS/SCI clearance w/polygraph

WORK SCHEDULE: Full Time

OVERTIME: Occasionally

TOUR OF DUTY: Flexible

PCS (Permanent Change of Station): Not Authorized

FAIR LABOR STANDARDS ACT (FLSA): Exempt

FINANCIAL DISCLOSURE: Required

TELEWORK ELIGIBILITY: This position is Not telework eligible

Relocation expenses reimbursed No0801 :To be acceptable, the program must: (1) lead to a bachelor's degree in a school of engineering with at least one program accredited by ABET; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.-- college-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following:1. Professional registration or licensure -- Current registration as an Engineer Intern (EI), Engineer in Training (EIT)1, or licensure as a Professional Engineer (PE) by any State, the District of Columbia, Guam, or Puerto Rico. Absent other means of qualifying under this standard, those applicants who achieved such registration by means other than written test (e.g., State grandfather or eminence provisions) are eligible only for positions that are within or closely related to the specialty field of their registration. For example, an applicant who attains registration through a State Board's eminence provision as a manufacturing engineer typically would be rated eligible only for manufacturing engineering positions.2. Written Test -- Evidence of having successfully passed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE)2 examination or any other written test required for professional registration by an engineering licensure board in the various States, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.3. Specified academic courses -- Successful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and that included the courses specified in the basic requirements under paragraph A. The courses must be fully acceptable toward meeting the requirements of an engineering program as described in paragraph A.4. Related curriculum -- Successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in an appropriate scientific field, e.g., engineering technology, physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a bachelor's degree in engineering, provided the applicant has had at least 1 year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance. Ordinarily there should be either an established plan of intensive training to develop professional engineering competence, or several years of prior professional engineering-type experience, e.g., in interdisciplinary positions. (The above examples of related curricula are not all-inclusive.)An applicant who meets the basic requirements as specified in A or B above, except as noted under B.1., may qualify for positions in any branch of engineering unless selective factors indicate otherwise.Failure to provide transcripts will result in you being rated ineligible for this position.The experience described in your resume will be evaluated and screened from the Office of Personnel Management's (OPMs) basic qualifications requirements. See: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0800/files/all-professional-engineering-positions-0800.pdf for OPM qualification standards, competencies and specialized experience needed to perform the duties of the position as described in theandsections of this announcement by 03/20/2018Applicant must have directly applicable experience that demonstrates the possession of the knowledge, skills, abilities and competencies necessary for immediate success in the position. Qualifying experience may have been acquired in any public or private sector job, but will clearly demonstrate past experience in the application of the particular competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to successfully perform the duties of the position. Such experience is typically in or directly related to the work of the position to be filled.1. Applying multidisciplinary engineering technical disciplines specifically a combination of the following: Aerospace, Aeronautical, Computer/Software, Electrical, and Mechanical, to project development, execution and advisory services.2. Leading complex analytic projects to produce authoritative analytical products (such as test plans and final reports), and employ new methodological approaches to analyze information.3. Applying Federal Government Acquisition laws, principles and practices.4. Manages issues and risks to balance lifecycle cost, schedule, and technical performance.5. Knowledge of DoD and Intelligence community organizations.General Engineering, Oral Communication, Organizational Awareness, Project Management, Research, and Structural EngineeringPlease review the General Application Information and Definitions at: DOD GEN APP INFO

Degree: Professional Engineering. To be acceptable, the curriculum must: (1) be in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science or physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics, or electronics.

OR

Combination of education and experience--college-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering, and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following:

Substitution of education may not be used in lieu of specialized experience for this grade level.

Superior Academic Achievement does not apply to DCIPS positions

All current and former civilian Federal employees must submit a copy of your latest SF50 (Notification of Personnel Action) showing your tenure, grade and step, and type of position occupied (i.e., Excepted or Competitive); or similar Notification of Personnel Action documentation, i.e., Transcript of Service, Form 1150, etc.



Employees Serviced by DLA: Civilian Federal employees who receive human resources servicing through the Defense Logistics Agency DO NOT need to submit supporting documentation if applying through merit promotion. Your record in Electronic Official Personnel Folder (eOPF) will be used to verify your eligibility. It is your responsibility to ensure the required documents are in your eOPF for verification purposes. If your documents are not in eOPF, you must submit them to the announcement you are applying for at time of application. Failure to submit all of the documents on time will result in automatic disqualification.



Other Notes:

Applicants selected from this announcement may be required to serve a two-year trial period.

If selected, Federal employees currently serving in the competitive service must acknowledge that they will voluntarily leave the competitive service by accepting an offer of employment for a DCIPS excepted service positions.

If selected, NON-DCIPS candidates must acknowledge in writing that the position they have been selected for is in the excepted service and covered by DCIPS.

Selection under this appointment authority does not confer civil service competitive status.

Acquisition Category S (Systems Planning, Research, Development, and Engineering) Level III and incumbent must meet appropriate certification requirements IAW the Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act (DAWIA) no later than 24 months after accepting this position.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the application process is complete, a review of your application will be made to ensure you meet the job requirements. To determine if you are qualified for this job, a review of your resume and supporting documentation will be made and compared against your responses to the occupational questionnaire. The numeric rating you receive is based on your responses to the questionnaire. The score is a measure of the degree to which your background matches the knowledge, skills and abilities required of this position. If, after reviewing your resume and or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score can and will be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating.

