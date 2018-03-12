Occasional travel - Occasional travel may be required

Must be a U.S. Citizen

Must be able to pass a drug screening

Must be able to pass a background investigation

Must be able to obtain and maintain a Secret (MBI) security clearance

Must be able to work a minimum of 10 hours per week

May require some travel

Students must be currently enrolled full or half-time in an accredited college or university program, classified or academically ranked by semester hours as a Sophomore,Junior, Senior or Graduate student; graduating no sooner than December 2018. (MUST SUBMIT TRANSCRIPT STATING CURRENT ENROLLMENT STATUS, GPA AND IN GOOD STANDING)

Must be in academic good standing as defined by the college or university, earning at least a 2.75 GPA on a 4.0 GPA scale.

Must be enrolled in a degree program with a concentration or emphasis in the study of accounting (auditing), business, finance, economics or Information Technology for the Audit IT Department. (Must submit transcripts)

Must be able to report to work in the USPS OIG office for which you are selected during core business hours.

Experience with computer software applications such as Microsoft Office, Excel, etc.

Ability to research and analyze various information/problems Excellent written communication skills with the ability to communicate effectively with technical and non-technical audiences Ability to verbally communicate information and ideas so that others will understand Ability to work on a team, whether as a team member or leader, to accomplish project objectives and goals Ability to use computer systems and related software including Microsoft Office applications

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoYou must meet ALL of the minimum requirements.Include your major accomplishments relevant to the evaluation factors in your resume.YOU WILL BE PROVIDED WITH A NARRATIVE SECTION AFTER EACH EVALUATION FACTOR IN THE ASSESSMENT QUESTIONNAIRE IN WHICH YOU MUST FULLY EXPLAIN HOW, WHEN, AND WHERE YOU GAINED THE KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES AS LISTED IN EACH OF THE EVALUATION FACTORS.You will no longer be considered for this position if you: fail to respond to all of the questions in the self-assessment questionnaire; fail to address a factor in the narrative section (no response or "See resume" or similar language will be scored a zero (0) ); or receive a zero (0) rating on any evaluation factor.In each narrative section you must also indicate the reference person(s) who could verify your achievements. Include their full name, title and phone number. Your supervisor may also be contacted to verify any work-related statements you write.Failure to demonstrate that you meet all evaluation factor requirements will result in a score of zero (0). Upon receipt of a zero score, you will be deemed "not minimally qualified," and you will not be referred for further consideration.

Student Cooperatives are not eligible for USPS OIG Employee Benefits.



This agency provides Reasonable Accommodations to applicants with disabilities. If you require accommodations for any part of the application and/or hiring process, please call 703-248-2210 or send email to us at jobs@uspsoig.gov. The decision on granting an accommodation request will be made on a case by case basis.





You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

The Human Resources Office will review your resume and supporting documentation to ensure that you meet the minimum qualifications required for this position. You will no longer be considered for this position if you: fail to respond to all of the questions in the self-assessment questionnaire; fail to address a factor in the narrative section or state "see resume" or similar language; receive a zero (0) rating on any evaluation factor; fail to attach all required documentation; if your application materials indicate that you are not minimally-qualified for this position; or if you fail to qualify on the interview . Only the top-rated candidates will be referred to a review official or the selecting official for further consideration. If your application is referred to the review official, the reviewer will compare your self-assessment questionnaire responses to your resume and supporting documentation. It is essential that your resume and supporting documentation provide sufficient information to substantiate your responses to the self-assessment questionnaire. If your questionnaire responses are not adequately substantiated, the review official will amend your rating to more accurately reflect the level of competency indicated. Top-rated applicants may be required to participate in an interview. Your rating may be further adjusted or rated as ineligible by the review official or the selecting official based on your interview. Once all applicant scores are finalized, the selecting official will make a final decision. NOTE: If you receive a zero (0) rating on any evaluation factor or on the interview, you will be considered NOT MINIMALLY QUALIFIED for the position and rated ineligible.