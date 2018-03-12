US Citizenship is required.

Designated or Random Drug Testing required.

Security Investigation

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

SPECIAL INFO:

As a condition of employment at NGA, persons being considered for employment must meet NGA fitness for employment standards. - U.S. Citizenship Required - Security Clearance (Top Secret/Sensitive Compartmented Information) - Polygraph Test Required - Position Subject to Drug Testing - Two Year Probationary Period - Direct Deposit Required

SPECIAL REQUIREMENTS:

You must be able to obtain and retain a Top Secret security clearance with access to Sensitive Compartmented Information. In addition, you are subject to a Counterintelligence Polygraph examination in order to maintain access to Top Secret information. All employees are subject to a periodic examination on a random basis in order to determine continued eligibility. Refusal to take the examination may result in denial of access to Top Secret information, SAP, and/or unescorted access to SCIFs. Employees with SCI access and who are under NGA cognizance are required to submit a Security Financial Disclosure Report, SF-714, on an annual basis in order to determine continued eligibility. Failure to comply may negatively impact continued access to Top Secret information, Information Systems, SAP, and/or unescorted access to SCIFs.



NGA utilizes all processes and procedures of the Defense Civilian Intelligence Personnel System (DCIPS). Non-executive NGA employees are assigned to five distinct pay bands based on the type and scope of work performed. The employee's base salary is established within their assigned pay band based on their unique qualifications. A performance pay process is conducted each year to determine a potential base pay salary increase and/or bonus. An employee's annual performance evaluation is a key factor in the performance pay process. Employees on term or temporary appointments are not eligible to apply for internal assignment opportunity notices.



This position is a DCIPS position in the Excepted Service under 10 U.S.C. 1601. DoD Components with DCIPS positions apply Veterans' Preference to preference eligible candidates as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 USC, in accordance with the procedures provided in DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 2005, DCIPS Employment and Placement. If you are an external applicant claiming veterans' preference, as defined by Section 2108 of Title 5 U.S.C., you must self-identify your eligibility in our ERecruit application.

MANDATORY QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: For this particular job, applicants must meet all competencies reflected under the Mandatory Qualification Criteria to include education (if required). Online resumes must demonstrate qualification by providing specific examples and associated results, in response to the announcement's mandatory criteria specified in this vacancy announcement: 1) Experience in understanding and managing GEOINT content with required metadata, ensuring the data and products satisfy customer requirements. 2) Experience working with GEOINT content, products, and online/web services to improve online delivery of and access to GEOINT for NGA customers. 3) Communication and interpersonal skills including demonstrated ability to effectively get and provide feedback to resolve issues and support customer requirements. 4) Possesses a wide range of product knowledge, understands the importance of accurate and proper metadata tagging, and has the ability to service enable content to adherence standards. 5) Demonstrated critical thinking skills to resolve imagery issues for process improvement. EDUCATION REQUIREMENT: A. Education: Bachelor's degree in Information Science, Information Technology, Geography, International Studies, Political Science, History, Foreign Area Studies, Geographic Information Systems, or a related field. -OR- B. Combination of Education and Experience: A combination of education in any area listed in option A and experience that demonstrates the ability to successfully perform the tasks associated with this work. As a rule, every 30 semester (45 quarter) hours of college work is equivalent to one year of experience. Candidates should show that their combination of education and experience totals to 4 years. -OR- C. Experience: A minimum of 4 years of professional experience in web design, web engineering, GEOINT, intelligence analysis, or a closely related field.

DESIRABLE QUALIFICATION CRITERIA: In addition to the mandatory qualifications, experience in the following is desired: 1) Experience cultivating professional working relationships and working in a collaborative environment in order to develop and leverage a network of peers and mission partners to accomplish goals. 2) Ability to identify opportunities to improve capabilities through new and enhanced technical advancements. 3) Experience with imagery discovery and image library techniques. 4) Ability to digitize film and possess an understanding of film handling procedures. 5) Knowledge of film processing. 6) Ability to manage multiple tasks with competing timelines and deliverables.

Applicants are NOT required to submit a cover letter. The entire cover letter cannot exceed the specified limits provided in the Cover Letter field (3,000 characters). Pages exceeding this limit will not be considered. THE COVER LETTER IS RECOMMENDED BUT IS NOT REQUIRED FOR EMPLOYMENT CONSIDERATION WITH THE NATIONAL GEOSPATIAL-INTELLIGENCE AGENCY.

APPLICANT EVALUATION PROCESS: Applicants will be evaluated for this job opportunity in three stages:



1) All applicants will be evaluated using the Mandatory Qualification Criteria,

2) Qualified applicants will then be evaluated by an expert or panel of experts using a combination of qualification criteria to determine the best-qualified candidates,

3) Best-qualified applicants may then be further evaluated through an interview process.



Applicants are encouraged to carefully review the Assignment Description, Additional Information Provided By the Selecting Official, and the Qualification Requirements; and then construct their resumes to highlight their most relevant and significant experience and education for this job opportunity. This description should include examples that detail the level and complexity of the performed work. Applicants are encouraged to provide any education information referenced in the announcement. If education is listed as a mandatory requirement, only degrees obtained from an institution accredited by an accrediting organization recognized by the Secretary, US Department of Education will be accepted.



As a condition of employment at NGA, persons being considered for employment must meet NGA fitness for employment standards.



In accordance with section 9902(h) of title 5, United States Code, annuitants reemployed in the Department of Defense shall receive full annuity and salary upon appointment. They shall not be eligible for retirement contributions, participation in the Thrift Savings Plan, or a supplemental or redetermined annuity for the reemployment period. Discontinued service retirement annuitants (i.e., retired under section 8336(d)(1) or 8414(b)(1)(A) of title 5, United States Code) appointed to the Department of Defense may elect to be subject to retirement provisions of the new appointment as appropriate. (See DoD Instruction 1400.25, Volume 300, at http://www.dtic.mil/whs/directives.)



NGA provides reasonable accommodations to applicants with disabilities. Applications will only be accepted online. If you need a reasonable accommodation for any part of the application and hiring process, please notify us at recruitment@nga.mil. The decision on granting reasonable accommodation will be on a case-by-case basis.