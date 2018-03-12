Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Technical assignments that are related to claims or benefits processing or eligibility determinations

Interpretation of laws, rules, and/or regulations and the analysis of documents to determine eligibility for benefits, quality assurance, or perform auditor functions.

Planning and assigning of work priorities to a team of individuals

Guide and counsel employees on technical and administrative matters

Veterans Service Representative

Rating Veterans Service Representative

Decision Review Officer

Assign to and review work of subordinates, train and work effectively with subordinates from a variety of backgrounds and with different levels/areas of training.

Accomplish the quality and quantity of work expected within set limits of cost and time.

Plan own work and carry out assignments effectively.

Communicate with others effectively both orally and in writing in working out solutions to problems or questions relating to the work.

Understand and implement management goals that affect day-to-day work operations.

Develop improvements in or design new work methods and procedures.

Deal effectively with individuals or groups representing widely divergent backgrounds, interests and points of view.

Plan and adjust work operations to meet emergency or changing program or production requirements within available resources and with minimum sacrifice of quantity or quality of work.

Establish program objectives or performance goals and to assess progress toward their achievement.

Coordinate and integrate the work activities and resources of several organizational segments or of several different projects.

Analyze organizational and operational problems and develop timely and economical solutions.

Represent the activity both within and outside the organization or agency and to gain support for the agency's program goals.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoTo qualify for this position, applicants must meet all requirements by the closing date of this announcement, 03/13/2018.Time-In-Grade Requirement: Applicants who are current Federal employees and have held a GS grade any time in the past 52 weeks must also meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement. For a GS-12 position you must have served 52 weeks at the GS-11. The grade may have been in any occupation, but must have been held in the Federal service. An SF-50 that shows your time-in-grade eligibility must be submitted with your application materials. Note: Time-In-Grade requirements also apply to former Federal employees applying for reinstatement as well as current employees applying for Veterans Employment Opportunities Act of 1998 (VEOA) appointment.Provide a copy of your last or most recent SF-50, "Notification of Personnel Action" to indicate your current federal status. You must also submit additional SF-50(s) to clearly demonstrate one year time-in-grade as required in the announcement. If the most recent non-award SF-50 has an effective date within the past year, it may not clearly demonstrate that you possess one year time-in-grade. In this instance, you must provide an additional non-award SF-50 that clearly demonstrates one year time-in-grade.You may qualify based on your experience as described below:Specialized Experience: You must have one year of specialized experience equivalent to at least the next lower grade GS-11 in the normal line of progression for the occupation in the organization.Examples of specialized experience would typically include, but are not limited to:Such experience is to be substantive and relevant and may have been gained in:SUPERVISORY REQUIREMENTS: Candidates must have demonstrated in their work experience or training that they possess, or have the potential to develop, the qualities of successful supervision, including the following abilities to:Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religions; spiritual; community; student; social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.Note: A full year of work is considered to be 35-40 hours of work per week. Part-time experience will be credited on the basis of time actually spent in appropriate activities. Applicants wishing to receive credit for such experience must indicate clearly the nature of their duties and responsibilities in each position and the number of hours a week spent in such employment.Physical Requirements: The work is primarily sedentary, although some slight physical effort may be required

There is no educational substitution at this grade level.



You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

IN DESCRIBING YOUR EXPERIENCE, PLEASE BE CLEAR AND SPECIFIC. WE WILL NOT MAKE ASSUMPTIONS REGARDING YOUR EXPERIENCE.

You will be rated on the following Competencies for this position:



Competency 1 - Detailed knowledge of laws, regulations, policies, operating instructions, etc., related to the adjudication of claims for Veteran benefits.

Competency 2 - Ability to apply complex regulations, principles, and concepts to individual cases to determine eligibility for VA benefits.

Competency 3 - Ability to supervise (e.g. plan, prioritize, organize, direct, control, review, etc.) the work of subordinates; includes a knowledge of operating and program responsibilities and requirements; the ability to work independently and to coordinate activities; the ability to understand and further management goals, to assess status, implement solutions, and establish priorities; and the ability to rapidly adjust and respond to changing issues and requirements.

Competency 4 - Skill in written and oral communications.



Narrative responses are not required at this time. If you are referred for consideration, you may be asked to submit additional job related information, which may include, but not limited to; responses to the knowledge, skills and abilities; completion of a work sample, and/or contact for an interview.Your resume and/or supporting documentation will be verified. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.