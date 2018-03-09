25% or less - Travel for training and work assignments may be required.

US Citizenship is required

Selective Service Registration is required for males born after 12/31/1959

Subject to satisfactory completion of one year probationary period.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses may be paid.

Special Conditions:

Selection and retention in this position is contingent on a successfully adjudicated FBI National Criminal History Check (fingerprint check) and a background investigation

Successful completion of a 1 year probationary period (if new hire to the Federal service)

This position is eligible for telework within the local commuting area of the duty location of the position. Employee participation in telework is at the discretion of the supervisor.

Work is usually performed in an office setting. However, field tasks, visiting program sites and handling/carrying equipment may occasionally be required, as will travel to meetings, conferences, and field sites via automobile, bus, train, airplane and other modes of public and private transportation.

To fulfill field or laboratory requirements in this position, proof of specific vaccinations, including boosters may be required as a condition of employment.

Experience evaluating wildlife damage (and the threat of) to agriculture, property, natural resources, and human health and safety to include: determination of species causing damage or damage threat, recommendation and implementation of mitigating strategies.

Experience developing and/or implementing integrated wildlife management programs or disease monitoring, surveillance, and/or control; including developing solutions to problems in urban, suburban, and rural areas caused by birds, predators, ungulates, rodents, and other wildlife species.

Experience providing technical assistance and direct control to public inquiries with regards to wildlife damage management; such as problems in urban, suburban, rural areas caused by birds, predators, ungulates, rodents, and other wildlife species.

Experience conducting environmental analysis and preparation of documents in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act, providing technical support and making policy recommendations and to various units of the state / national Wildlife Services programs.

Experience assembling, assimilating, interpreting, and organizing large amounts of technical information according to established agency protocols such as: National Environmental Policy Act project Records, Administrative Records for litigation support.

Experience working in operational control or research pertaining to wildlife damage or diseases such as: migratory bird damage management and conservation, protection of threatened and endangered species, and wildlife damage; disease management data reporting.

Demonstrated ability to accomplish wildlife damage management objectives by working with external partners and agencies such as federal, state and tribal natural resource agencies, agricultural producers, pest control organizations, scientific technical organizations, and environmental groups.

Experience conducting technical analysis, through the use of data, activity reporting and applying methods to mitigate challenges with WL damage and disease.

Experience assimilating large amounts of technical information related to Wildlife damage management and have the ability to effectively communicate that information orally and in writing internally (upward, laterally and downward) and externally to groups with interest in wildlife damage management, such as agricultural producers, pest control organizations, scientific technical organizations, and environmental groups.

Experience evaluating program impacts from regulatory and policy changes and developing policy recommendations to agency leadership.

Applicants must meet all qualifications and eligibility requirements by the closing date of the announcement including the following specialized experience and/or education, as identified by grade level.TIME IN GRADE: Federal employees must meet time-in-grade requirements by the closing date of this announcement.Degree: biological science that included:At least 9 semester hours in such wildlife subjects as mammalogy, ornithology, animal ecology, wildlife management, or research courses in the field of wildlife biology; andAt least 12 semester hours in zoology in such subjects as general zoology, invertebrate zoology, vertebrate zoology, comparative anatomy, physiology, genetics, ecology, cellular biology, parasitology, entomology, or research courses in such subjects (Excess courses in wildlife biology may be used to meet the zoology requirements where appropriate.); andAt least 9 semester hours in botany or the related plant sciences.Combination of education and experience: equivalent to a major in biological science (i.e., at least 30 semester hours), with at least 9 semester hours in wildlife subjects, 12 semester hours in zoology, and 9 semester hours in botany or related plant science, as shown in A above, plus appropriate experience or additional education.Applicants must have one year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-09 level) that may have been obtained in the private or public (local, county, state, Federal) sectors which demonstrates:3 years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to a Ph.D. degree or Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree in Wildlife Biology, Wildlife Ecology, Wildlife Management or a closely related field of study.Equivalent combinations of education and experience are qualifying for this grade level.In addition to the specialized experience above, applicants must have one year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-11 level) that may have been obtained in the private or public (local, county, state, Federal) sectors which demonstrates:(Note: There is no education substitution for this grade level.)In addition to the specialized experience at both grade levels above, applicants must have one year of specialized experience (equivalent to the GS-12 level) that may have been obtained in the private or public (local, county, state, Federal) sectors which demonstrates:(Note: There is no education substitution for this grade level.)

TRANSCRIPTS are required if:

This position requires specific coursework or a degree in a specific field to be basically qualified.

You are qualifying for the position based on education.

You are qualifying for this position based on a combination of experience and education.

This education must have been successfully completed and obtained from an accredited school, college, or university.

COMBINATION OF EDUCATION & EXPERIENCE AT THE GS-11 GRADE LEVEL: Applicants may have combinations of successfully completed education and specialized experience to meet total qualification requirements. The total percentages must equal at least 100 percent to qualify for that grade level. To learn more about combining education and experience for this series, click the following: Combining Education and Experience for Professional and Scientific Positions

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment. You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Career Transition Assistance Plan (CTAP), Reemployment Priority List (RPL), or Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan (ICTAP): For information on how to apply as a CTAP, RPL, or ICTAP eligible see http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/workforce-restructuring/employee-guide-to-career-transition/. To exercise selection priority for this vacancy, CTAP/RPL/ICTAP candidates must meet the basic eligibility requirements and all selective factors. CTAP/ICTAP candidates must be rated and determined to be well qualified (or above) based on an evaluation of the competencies listed in the How You Will Be Evaluated section. When assessed through a score-based category rating method, CTAP/ICTAP applicants must receive a rating of at least 85 out of a possible 100.

More than one selection may be made if another vacancy occurs within 90 days of the issuance of the certification of eligibles.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means for communication of program information (Braille, large print, audiotape, etc) should contact: USDAs TARGET Center at 202-720-2600 (voice and TDD).

Direct Deposit – Per Public Law 104-134 all Federal employees are required to have federal payments made by direct deposit to a financial institution of your choosing.

E-Verify: Federal law requires agencies to use the E-Verify system to confirm the employment eligibility of all new hires. If you are selected as a newly hired employee, the documentation you present for purposes of completing the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Form I-9 on your entry-on-duty date will be verified through the DHS E-VERIFY system. Under the system, the new hire is required to resolve any identified discrepancies as a condition of continued employment.

It is the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. See more information at: http://www.chcoc.gov/transmittals/TransmittalDetails.aspx?TransmittalID=6465

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Applications will be evaluated in accordance with Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) Delegated Examining Procedures using category rating. The category rating procedure is used to rank and select eligible candidates. Applicants who meet basic minimum qualifications will be placed in one of three categories: Best Qualified, Well Qualified, or Qualified. Within these categories, applicants eligible for veterans preference will receive selection priority over non-veterans. Category placement will be determined on applicants' quality of experience and the extend they possess the following knowledge, skills, and abilities (KSA) or competencies:

General Administrative and Technical Skills

Knowledge of Wildlife and Wildlife Behavior

Managing Wildlife Damage

Communication Skills – Interpersonal, Oral & Written

Leadership, Project/Unit Management

Your application, including the online Assessment Questionnaire, will be reviewed to determine if you meet (a) minimum qualification requirements and (b) the resume supports the answers provided to the job-specific questions. Your resume must clearly support your responses to all the questions addressing experience and education relevant to this position. Those determined to be in the best qualified category will be referred to the selecting official for consideration.

Note: If, after reviewing your resume and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and or experience, your rating may be lowered to more accurately reflect the submitted documentation. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating. Providing inaccurate information on Federal documents could be grounds for non-selection or disciplinary action up to and including removal from the Federal Service.