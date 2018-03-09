Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

Generally, current federal employees applying for GS jobs must serve at least one year at the next lower grade level. This requirement is called time-in-grade. Time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.

This position is covered under Defense Acquisition Workforce Improvement Act. You must be certified within Science and Engineering Career Field, Level III. If you are not certified you must achieve certification within 24 months of appointment.

You will be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance prior to entrance on duty. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No-Successfully completed a full 4-year course of study in an accredited college or university leading to a professional engineering degree. To be acceptable, the curriculum must: (1) be in a school of engineering with at least one curriculum accredited by the Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology (ABET) as a professional engineering curriculum; or (2) include differential and integral calculus and courses (more advanced than first-year physics and chemistry) in five of the following seven areas of engineering science of physics: (a) statics, dynamics; (b) strength of materials (stress-strain relationships); (c) fluid mechanics, hydraulics; (d) thermodynamics; (e) electrical fields and circuits; (f) nature and properties of materials (relating particle and aggregate structure to properties); and (g) any other comparable area of fundamental engineering science or physics, such as optics, heat transfer, soil mechanics; or electronics.-Have a combination of education and experience - college-level education, training, and/or technical experience that furnished (1) a thorough knowledge of the physical and mathematical sciences underlying professional engineering; and (2) a good understanding, both theoretical and practical, of the engineering sciences and techniques and their applications to one of the branches of engineering. The adequacy of such background must be demonstrated by one of the following: (a) professional registration, (b) evidence of successfully passing the Engineer-In-Training examination; (c) successful completion of at least 60 semester hours of courses in the physical, mathematical, and engineering sciences and in engineering that included the courses specified in 1. A above; or (d) successful completion of a curriculum leading to a bachelor's degree in engineering technology or in an appropriate professional field, e.g., physics, chemistry, architecture, computer science, mathematics, hydrology, or geology, may be accepted in lieu of a degree in engineering, provided that it included at least 1 year of professional engineering experience acquired under professional engineering supervision and guidance.In addition to the Basic Requirements for this position,your resume must also demonstrate at leastofequivalent to theor equivalent GS Grade Level (GS-12/13) in the Federal Service that has equipped me to perform the following duties: (1) Applying professional power and propulsion systems engineering working knowledge to provide technical oversight of aircraft system and associated system equipment; (2) Developing project planning objectives, including cost, schedule and performance for engineering development of current and long range weapons system programs; (3) Providing technical leadership and guidance to integrated program/project team members in support of assigned propulsion and power system and subsystem design, development, integration test and evaluation requirements; and (4) Functioning as a liaison with internal and external to ensure assigned aviation program needs are addressed and program goals are met.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.

This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.



Some travel will be required for this position.



Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.



When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:





ENGINEERING PROJECT MANAGEMENT

PROPULSION SYSTEMS

WRITTEN COMMUNICATION