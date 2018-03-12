Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes You may qualify for reimbursement of relocation expenses in accordance with agency policy.QUALIFICATION REQUIREMENTSExperience: Experience must be IT related; the experience may be demonstrated by paid or unpaid experience and/or completion of specific, intensive training (for example, IT certification), as appropriate.For all positions individuals must have IT-related experience demonstrating each of the four competencies listed below. The employing agency is responsible for identifying the specific level of proficiency required for each competency at each grade level based on the requirements of the position being filled.1. Attention to Detail - Is thorough when performing work and conscientious about attending to detail.2. Customer Service - Works with clients and customers (that is, any individuals who use or receive the services or products that your work unit produces, including the general public, individuals who work in the agency, other agencies, or organizations outside the Government) to assess their needs, provide information or assistance, resolve their problems, or satisfy their expectations; knows about available products and services; is committed to providing quality products and services.3. Oral Communication - Expresses information (for example, ideas or facts) to individuals or groups effectively, taking into account the audience and nature of the information (for example, technical, sensitive, controversial); makes clear and convincing oral presentations; listens to others, attends to nonverbal cues, and responds appropriately.4. Problem Solving - Identifies problems; determines accuracy and relevance of information; uses sound judgment to generate and evaluate alternatives, and to make recommendations.Specialized Experience:Your resume must reflect quality level experience which demonstrates the possession of the knowledge, skills, abilities and competencies necessary for successful job performance required for this position. Quality experience is experience that has equipped the applicant with the particular competencies/knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position and is typically in or related to the work of the position to be filled. Examples of creditable experience include: Extensive level of knowledge of U.S. and NATO BICES programs, BICES requirements management process, BICES U.S. national, common, and NATO services to include operational theater support, U.S. and NATO exercise planning as it relates to BICES services utilization, and experience in supporting requirements specification and implementation for national, multinational and NATO intelligence systems; and Senior level knowledge of a wide range of qualitative and/or quantitative methods for the assessment and improvement of plans and programs for managing, planning, budgeting and executing operations utilizing diverse support structures and inter-agency cooperation on advanced concepts, principles and practices such as Surveillance& Reconnaissance systems; Special Communications; Information Operations; Collection Management andOperations; Research, development, test and engineering; Systems integration; Cyberspace Operations; Cyberspace information assurance and security systems; Information Systems; Foreign Language Exploitation; Data Engineering; Planning, Programming, & Budgeting System (PPBS), acquisition, special operations, or similar operations; and Expert level knowledge of a wide range of technical information systems to include Web-based application development using Java, XML-based metadata generation, handling, transformation, programing for common internet protocols (HTTP, HTTTPS, FTP), interfacing software with SQL databases. Note: Creditable experience may include previous military experience, experience gained in the private sector, or experience gained in another government agency.: At least one (1) year of specialized experience at the next lower grade (GS-12) or equivalent. Specialized experience must include using advanced engineering concepts, principles, and techniques across multiple inter-related and integrated technical and test engineering disciplines; mastery of aerospace vehicle test and evaluation techniques and long range planning to serve as a Technical Director; knowledge and experience in test and evaluation programs; and the ability to plan, conduct and report on aerospace vehicles, weapon systems and related items in a test and evaluation setting.To view qualifying educational requirements and/or combination of education and specialized experience click on the following link:http://www.opm.gov/qualifications/Standards/IORs/gs2200/2210-AltA.asp): Your qualifications will be evaluated on the basis of your level of knowledge, skills, abilities and/or competencies in the following areas:1. Extensive level of knowledge of U.S. and NATO BICES programs, BICES requirements management process, BICES U.S. national, common, and NATO services to include operational theater support, U.S. and NATO exercise planning as it relates to BICES services utilization, and experience in supporting requirements specification and implementation for national, multinational and NATO intelligence systems.2. Senior level knowledge of a wide range of qualitative and/or quantitative methods for the assessment and improvement of plans and programs for managing, planning, budgeting and executing operations utilizing diverse support structures and inter-agency cooperation on advanced concepts, principles and practices such as Surveillance & Reconnaissance systems; Special Communications; Information Operations; Collection Management, Research, development, test and engineering; Systems integration; Cyberspace Operations; Cyberspace information assurance and security systems; Information Systems; Foreign Language Exploitation; Data Engineering; Planning, Programming, & Budgeting System, acquisition, special operations, etc.3. Expert level knowledge of a wide range of technical information systems to include Web-based application development using Java, XML-based metadata generation, handling, transformation, programing for common internet protocols (HTTP, HTTTPS, FTP), interfacing software with SQL databases.4. Working knowledge of JavaScript libraries (jQuery, ExtJS), PHP programing, SQL database administration/manipulation, and eXo portal development and administration, SAML 2, active directories and federation server, LDAP based directory services, cross domain application level security guards/gateways, implementation of Public Key Infrastructure, and vulnerability assessment tools.5. Understanding of search engines based on Open Source Software (SOLR), development and implementation of Service Oriented Architectures, and other programing languages such as Perl, BASH, PowerShell/Batch, and C++.6. Comprehensive knowledge of Defense Intelligence Enterprise (DIE) program goals and objectives, the sequence and timing of key operational events and milestones, and methods of evaluating the effectiveness of planning actions as related to actual events (e.g Defense, IC, and US government policy on intelligence and international intelligence information sharing).: Credit will be given for appropriate unpaid and or part-time work. You must clearly identify the duties and responsibilities in each position held and the total number of hours per week.: Refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service Programs (i.e., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student and social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge and skills that can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

