Not required

This position is a Testing Designated Position (TDP) subject to applicant testing and random drug testing.

This position has been designated as special sensitive as defined in DoD 5200.2-R. The incumbent is required to possess or obtain, and maintain for the duration of employment, a Top Secret/SCI security clearance.

Current Department of Army Civilian Employees

Current Permanent Department of Defense (DOD) Civilian Employee (non-Army)

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Plan

Non-Appropriated Fund Instrumentality (NAFI)

Non-Department of Defense (DoD) Transfer

Reinstatement

Veterans Employment Opportunity Act (VEOA) of 1998

Database Management Systems

Information Management

Reasoning

Technical Competence

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoWho May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job. You will be asked to identify which category or categories you meet, and to provide documents which prove you meet the category or categories you selected. See Proof of Eligibility for an extensive list of document requirements for all employment authorities.Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.Specialized experience is defined as: Perform imagery, geospatial and/or technical information work directed at applying terrain and physical sciences information using state-of-the-art geographic information systems (GIS) data integration, and automated cartographic research and analysis initiatives. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-07)ORA Master's or equivalent degree or 2 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree, or completion of all requirements for an LL.B. or J.D. degree from an accredited college or university. (Such education must demonstrate the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of a Human Resources Specialist.) (You must attach a copy of your transcripts. Diplomas will not be accepted in place of transcripts, transcripts MUST be submitted with your application.)OREquivalent combination of education and experience as described in above.Specialized experience is defined as: Performing imagery, geospatial and technical information work directed at applying terrain and physical sciences information to military planning and operational requirements using state-of-the-art geographic information systems (GIS) data integration, and automated cartographic research and analysis initiatives in a complex, interdisciplinary field. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-09.)ORA Ph.D. or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or LL.M., if related. (You must attach a copy of your transcripts. Diplomas will not be accepted in place of transcripts, transcripts MUST be submitted with your application.)An equivalent combination of education and experience as described above.Specialized experience is defined as: Formulating and conducting imagery, geospatial and technical information advisory work directed at applying unique and complex terrain and physical sciences information to military planning and operational requirements using state-of-the-art geographic information systems (GIS) data integration, and automated cartographic research and analysis initiatives in a complex, interdisciplinary field. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the next lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-11.)You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent.

FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct deposit of pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 34 position

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.