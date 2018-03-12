Occasional travel - You may be required to travel depending on the position.

Must be a US Citizen.

Must be determined suitable for federal employment.

Must participate in the direct deposit pay program.

New employees to the Department of the Navy will be required to successfully pass the E-Verify employment verification check. To learn more about E-Verify, including your rights and responsibilities, visit www.dhs.gov/E-Verify/.

Within the Department of Defense (DoD), the appointment of retired military members within 180 days immediately following retirement date to a civilian position is subject to the provisions of 5 United States Code 3326.

You may be required to obtain and maintain an interim and/or final security clearance. Failure to obtain and maintain the required level of clearance may result in the withdrawal of a job offer or removal.

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes Relocation expenses (i.e. PCS) or relocation incentives as described in 5 USC 5753 may be authorized in accordance with applicable travel regulations.Involves the management, administration or operation of a safety and occupational health program or performance of administrative work concerned with safety and occupational health activities.involve advising on, managing, supervising or performing administrative or program work relating to environmental protection programsThis series cover two-grade interval administrative positions that manage, supervise, administer, advise on or deliver human resources management products or services.This series covers positions the primary duties of which are analytical, planning, advisory, operational or evaluative work that has as its principal purpose the development and implementation of policies, procedures, standards, training and methods for identifying and protecting information, personnel, property, facilities, operations or materials from unauthorized disclosure, misuse, theft, assault, vandalism, espionage, sabotage or loss.This series covers positions primarily concerned with developing, administering, evaluating or advising on the Federal Government's internal equal employment opportunity program within various Federal agencies when the position requires knowledge of Federal equal employment opportunity regulations and principles; compliance and enforcement skills; administrative, management and consulting skills and knowledge of Federal personnel administration.This series covers positions the duties of which are to perform, supervise or manage two-grade interval administrative or program work for which no other series is appropriate. The work requires analytical ability, judgment, discretion and knowledge of a substantial body of administrative or program principles, concepts, policies and objectives.This series covers positions in which the employees are responsible for providing or obtaining a variety of management services essential to the direction and operation of an organization. The paramount qualifications required are extensive knowledge and understanding of management principles, practices, methods and techniques and skill in integrating management services with the general management of an organization.This series covers positions that primarily serve as analyst and advisors to management on the evaluation of the effectiveness of government programs and operations or the productivity and efficiency of the management of Federal agencies or both.This occupation includes positions that involve: 1) technical and analytical work pertaining to the planning, development, acquisition, testing, integration, installation, utilization or modification of telecommunications systems, facilities, services and procedures; 2) managerial and staff work in the planning, implementation or program management of telecommunications programs, systems and services or 3) line supervision over communications operations.This series covers positions responsible for administering, supervising or performing work involved in establishing and maintaining mutual communication between Federal agencies and the general public and various other pertinent publics including internal or external, foreign or domestic audiences. Work in the series requires skills in written and oral communication, analysis and interpersonal relations.This series covers positions that involve writing or editing technical materials, such as reports of research findings; scientific or technical articles, news releases and periodicals; regulations in technical areas; technical manuals, specifications, brochures and pamphlets; or speeches or scripts on scientific or technical subjects.This series covers positions that supervise or perform work involved in communicating information through visual means. The work requires knowledge of and ability to apply the principles of visual design; knowledge of the technical characteristics associated with various methods of visual display and the ability to present subject matter information in a visual form that will convey the intended message to or have the desired effect on, the intended audience.This series covers two-grade interval positions that supervise, lead or perform administrative work that involves operating and maintaining buildings, grounds and other facilities such as posts, bases, depots, parks, forests and roadways. The work requires administrative knowledge and skills and broad technical knowledge of the operating capabilities and maintenance requirements of various kinds of facilities, physical plants and equipment.This series covers two-grade interval positions that supervise, lead or perform administrative work that involves collecting, analyzing, interpreting and developing specialized information about equipment. Knowledge is of the type gained from technical training, education and experience in functions such as repairing, overhauling, maintaining, constructing or inspecting equipment.: This series includes all positions the duties of which are to perform, administer or advise on work concerning with assuring the quality of products acquired and used by the Federal Government. The duties of these positions required analytical ability combined with knowledge and application of assurance principles and techniques and knowledge of pertinent product characteristics and the associated manufacturing processes and techniques.This series covers two graded interval administrative positions that manage, supervise, lead, administer, develop, deliver and support information technology systems and services. This series covers only those positions for which the paramount requirement is knowledge of IT principles, concept and methods: e.g., data storage, software applications, networking. This series covers Policy and Planning, Enterprise Architecture, Security, Systems Analysis, Applications Software, Operating Systems, Network Services, Data Management, Internet, Systems Administration and Customer Support.*See Additional Information for Qualification Information for each series. All candidates will be evaluated using job-related criteria, DOD and OPM minimum qualifications requirements for the position.

If you are using education to meet all or part of the qualification requirements, you must submit a copy of your transcripts or an itemized list of college courses which includes equivalent information from the transcript (course title, semester/quarter hours, and grade/degree earned) in your resume. See OPM's General Policies for information on crediting education.



Education completed in foreign colleges or universities may be used to meet the qualification requirements if the applicant can provide documentation indicating that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is the responsibility of the applicant to provide such evidence when applying for further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html

All candidates will be evaluated using job-related criteria, DOD and OPM minimum qualifications requirements for the position.



OPM Qualification Standards for these positions can be found at: https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-ADMIN



Additional qualifications exist for the following series and can be found at the associated URLs:

0018 https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0000/safety-and-occupational-health-management-series-0018/

0391 https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0300/telecommunications-series-0391/

1083 https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1000/technical-writing-and-editing-series-1083/

1084 https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1000/visual-information-series-1084/

1640 https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1600/facility-operations-services-series-1640/

1670 https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1600/equipment-services-series-1670/

1910 https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/1900/quality-assurance-series-1910/

2210 https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/2200/information-technology-it-management-series-2210-alternative-a/



The following occupational series are covered by Administrative Careers with America (ACWA): 0018/0028/0080/0201/0301/0341/0343/0391/1035/1083 Selectees for these covered positions at the GS-5/7 (or equivalent pay bands) must be assessed prior to appointment using the ACWA examination or an approved alternative assessment tool (e.g. USAHire)



Multiple vacancies may be filled.



A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.



Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf.



Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Recent Graduates Eligibility: Recent graduates must be appointed within two years of being awarded a bachelor's or graduate degree from a qualifying educational institution as defined in 20 U.S.C. § 1001. The two-year period of eligibility will be extended to four years for veterans who have completed a period of obligated uniformed service of more than four years, and were awarded a degree by an institution of higher education not more than four years before the date of appointment. The four year uniformed service requirement need not be continuous. If the veteran did not complete more than four years of uniformed service, the two-year eligibility period applies.



Post-Secondary Students Eligibility: Students must be currently enrolled in a full-time academic program at an institution of higher education as defined in 20 U.S.C. § 1001. A full-time academic program is defined by the individual institution. Students must have completed at least one full year of their academic program prior to appointment. Students must be in good academic standing with a minimum GPA of 2.0 and making satisfactory progress towards the receipt of a bachelor's or graduate degree. At the time of application, students must provide proof of full-time academic enrollment and academic standing as well as a copy of their transcripts (unofficial transcripts are acceptable). Prior to the EOD date, the student must provide an official set of school transcripts. Individuals must meet the qualifications and eligibility requirements throughout the duration of the appointment and are required to provide up-to-date transcripts (unofficial are acceptable) at the end of each trimester, semester, or quarter, which include grades for the previous term, unless requested more frequently by the supervisor or HR office for verification of enrollment and academic standing as proof of continued eligibility for participation in the program. Students who fail to meet and maintain eligibility requirements may result in termination.



In order to qualify for this position, your resume and transcripts must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience and education.



As vacancies occur, the Human Resources Office will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this flyer. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume, along with your supporting documentation.



If selected, you may be required to provide additional supporting documentation.



If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may be found ineligible/not qualified.



Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.

