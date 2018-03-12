CLINICAL NURSE
- Washington D.C.
- Mar 12, 2018
- Mar 20, 2018
- Nurse
- Government and Public Services, Federal
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
Not required
RELOCATION AUTHORIZED:
Relocation expenses reimbursed No
KEY REQUIREMENTS:
Basic Requirements
Education: A graduate or higher level degree, bachelor's degree, associate degree, or diploma from an accredited professional nursing educational program is required. This education must have been accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (external link), Council on Accreditation of Nurse Anesthesia Educational Programs (external link), Accreditation Commission for Midwifery Education (external link), or an accrediting body recognized by the U.S. Department of Education (external link) at the time the degree was obtained.
Degree from Foreign Nursing School: Official certification from the Commission on Graduates of Foreign Nursing Schools (external link) is required for individuals who graduated from foreign nursing schools.
Licensure: For all grade levels and positions, applicants must have passed the National Council Licensure Examination (external link). In addition, they must possess a current, active, full, and unrestricted license or registration as a professional nurse from a State, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, or a territory of the United States.
Experience: The work experience must have equipped the applicant with the particular knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the duties of the position. At the GS-9 and above grade level, many positions may require experience in a specialty area of nursing.
In addition to the Basic Requirements for this position Clinical Nurse, GS-0610-09, your resume must also demonstrate at least one year of specialized experience at or equivalent to the GS-07 grade level or pay band in the Federal service or equivalent experience in the private or public sector. Specialized experience must demonstrate the following:
- Experience performing triage through the screening of patient problems.
- Experience assisting providers with physical examinations, treatments and diagnostic procedures.
- Experience acting as a patient advocate by facilitating communication for the patient with other departments, and maintains effective communication with staff, patients, and families.
- Experience demonstrating effective leadership skills of delegation, organization, and coordination in the running of the Medical Port Team.
- Experience identifying clinical, administrative and staffing problems and independently utilizes problem solving techniques to ensure the delivery of quality patient care.
Additional qualification information can be found from the following Office of Personnel Management website:
https://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/#url=GS-PROF.
http://www.opm.gov/policy-data-oversight/classification-qualifications/general-schedule-qualification-standards/0600/nurse-series-0610/
Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., professional, philanthropic, religious, spiritual, community, student, social). Volunteer work helps build critical competencies, knowledge, and skills and can provide valuable training and experience that translates directly to paid employment.
Possession of a master's degree in professional nursing;
or
At least one full year of professional nursing experience (equivalent to the GS-7 grade level or above) and possession of a diploma, associate degree's, or bachelor's degree in Nursing from a professional nursing program.
This position is covered by the Department of Defense Priority Placement Program.
Additional vacancies may be filled by this announcement.
A tentative offer of employment will be rescinded if the selectee fails to meet the pre-employment requirements, including failure to report to any of the scheduled appointments.
If you are unable to apply online and request information about the Alternate Application process, please contact the Department of Navy's Employment Information Center.
Federal annuitant information: The selection of an annuitant is subject to the Department of Defense and Department of the Navy policy on the employment of annuitants. Policy information may be found at: http://www.secnav.navy.mil/donhr/Documents/CivilianJobs/FedCivAnnuitants.pdf
ICTAP Applicants: To be considered well-qualified and exercise selection priority as an ICTAP candidate for this vacancy, displaced Federal employees must satisfy all qualification requirements for the position and receive a rating in the well qualified category or higher. For more information about ICTAP eligibility please review the following link: http://www.public.navy.mil/donhr/Employment/CivJobOpps/Documents/ICTAP_Statement.pdf.
Documents submitted as part of the application package, to include supplemental documents, may be shared beyond the Human Resources Office. Some supplemental documents contain personal information such as SSN and DOB and some documents such as military orders and marriage certificates may contain personal information for someone other than you. You may sanitize these documents to remove said personal information before you submit your application. You may be asked to provide an un-sanitized version of the documents if you are selected to confirm your eligibility.
You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.
In order to qualify for this position, your resume must provide sufficient experience and/or education, knowledge, skills, and abilities to perform the duties of the specific position for which you are being considered. Your resume is the key means we have for evaluating your skills, knowledge, and abilities as they relate to this position. Therefore, we encourage you to be clear and specific when describing your experience.
When the application process is complete, we will review your resume to ensure you meet the hiring eligibility and qualification requirements listed in this announcement. You will be rated based on the information provided in your resume and responses to the Occupational Questionnaire, along with your supporting documentation to determine your ability to demonstrate the following competencies:
- CARE MANAGEMENT
- CLINICAL ANALYSIS AND JUDGMENT
- NURSING ASSESSMENT/DIAGNOSIS
You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.
If after reviewing your resume and supporting documentation, a determination is made that you inflated your qualifications and/or experience, your score may be adjusted to more accurately reflect your abilities or you may be found ineligible/not qualified.
Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.
All eligibility, qualifications, and time-in-grade requirements must be met by the closing date of this announcement.
Read more Security clearance Secret
