Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position 5% of the time.

This position requires a Secret Security Clearance.

The duties of this position require the incumbent to possess or obtain and maintain a valid state Driver's License in one of the 50 U.S. states or possessions to operate vehicles.

This position has been designated "Mission Essential". In the event of severe weather conditions or other such emergency type situations the incumbent is required to report to work or remain at work as scheduled to support mission operations.

The position requires you to wear protective device.

Ability To Do The Work Of The Position Without More Than Normal Supervision

Ability To Interpret Instructions, Specification, etc. (includes blueprinting reading)

Ability To Use and Maintain Tools and Equipment

Knowledge of Equipment Assembly, Installation, Repair, etc.

Knowledge of Materials

Technical Practices (theoretical, precise, artistic)

Use of Measuring Instruments

Physical Effort- Work requires considerable standing, stooping, kneeling, climbing, bending, and working in tiring and uncomfortable positions while using hand and power tools. Employee makes repairs in hard to reach places from ladders, scaffolding, and platforms and frequently handles, lifts, carries, and sets-up pans and equipment weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally over 50 pounds.

Working Conditions - Work is performed both inside and outside exposing the employee to prevailing weather conditions, excessive noise, and intermittently slippery or uneven surfaces. Outside exposure to heat and cold can be protected against by proper clothing. Employee is subject to contact with dirt, soiling of hands and clothing, and shocks/burns from high voltage. Employee is exposed to the possibility of burns from hot water and steam while repairing steam lines and from welding equipment while welding. Subject to strains, cuts and bruises while installing/repairing equipment. Subject to abnormal heat, dirt, and dust while working with underground steam lines. Exposed to grease, noise, odors, smoke, and fumes requiring the use of protective clothing such as welding masks, aprons and gloves. Exposed to vibration from large-sized equipment and exposed to unpleasant noise, heat, and fumes from equipment. Injury may occur in lifting heavy pieces of lumber or equipment and falls from ladders and scaffolding.

Relocation expenses reimbursed NoExperience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.There is no specific length of training or experience required. However, you must be able to demonstrate, through experience shown in your written application materials that you possess the sufficient knowledge, skills, and abilities to successfully perform the work of this position without more than normal supervision.Minimum Qualifications (Screen Out Element): Ability to do the work of a(n) Maintenance Mechanic~ without more than normal supervision. - Failure to meet this Screen out Element will result in an ineligible rating.To meet the basic eligibility, you must receive at least two points on the screen-¬out element indicated above and must have an average of two points on all the job elements listed below. Your application will be further evaluated to determine if you meet the best qualified cut-off for referral to the selecting official.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959, must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Appointment is subject to the completion of a favorable suitability or fitness determination, as determined by a background investigation.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

This is a Career Program (CP) 17 position.

You may claim military spouse preference.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

Salary includes applicable locality pay or Local Market Supplement.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. To receive selection priority for this position, you must: (1) meet ICTAP eligibility criteria; (2) be rated well-qualified for the position with a score of 90 or above; and, (3) submit the appropriate documentation to support your ICTAP eligibility. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Once the announcement has closed, a review of your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine whether you meet the qualification requirements listed on this announcement. If you are minimally qualified, your résumé and supporting documentation will be compared against your responses to the assessment questionnaire to determine your level of experience. If, after reviewing your résumé and/or supporting documentation, a determination is made that you have inflated your qualifications and/or experience, you may lose consideration for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully when applying, errors or omissions may affect your eligibility.



You should list any relevant performance appraisals and incentive awards in your resume as that information may be taken into consideration during the selection process. If selected, you may be required to provide supporting documentation.



Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified and Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.