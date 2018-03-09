Not required

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Other Requirements: Click here for expanded definitions.

Male applicants born after December 31, 1959 must complete a Pre-Employment Certification Statement for Selective Service Registration.

You will be required to provide proof of U.S. Citizenship.

Two year trial/probationary period may be required.

Direct Deposit of Pay is required.

A Personnel security investigation is required.

If selected, official college or university transcripts must be submitted. However, unofficial transcripts must be submitted at the time of application. Diplomas will not be accepted in place of transcripts.

Conditions of Employment: This position has requirements which must be met prior to employment, and conditions for continued employment.

This position is a Testing Designated Position (TDP) subject to applicant testing and random drug testing. Tentatively selected applicants will be required to sign DA Form 5019 (Condition of Employment for Certain Civilian Positions Identified as Critical Under the Department of the Army Drug-Free Federal Workplace Program) requiring participation in random drug urinalysis testing.

This position requires that you must be able to obtain and maintain a Top Secret clearance and is designated non-critical sensitive as defined in DoD 5200.2-R.

In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Diplomas will not be accepted in place of transcripts; transcripts MUST be submitted with your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.

Experience Required:

Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience.

Qualification Requirements for the GS-5 Level -

- Experience: Three years of general experience. General experience is defined as three years of progressively responsible experience, one year of which was equivalent to at least the GS-4 level in the Federal Service, that demonstrates the ability to analyze problems to identify significant factors; gather pertinent data and recognize solutions; plan and organize routine projects; and communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

- Education: Some Federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job and grade level (GS-5), you may qualify if your education meets the definitions below:

Successful completion of at least a full four-year course of study above high school leading to a bachelor's or higher degree with major study or at least 24 semester hours in subjects directly related to the position. OR

Education beyond the bachelor's degree, e.g., graduate study, master's degree, LL.B., J.D., LL.M., Ph.D.

OR

- Combination of Education and Experience: If you have some, but not all, of the experience or education described above, you may still qualify by combining the amount of creditable experience and education that you possess. To compute the percentage, divide your total months of qualifying experience by 12. Then divide your semester hours of undergraduate education in excess of 60 hours (total semester hours minus 60) by 60. Add the two percentages. The total percentage must equal at least 100% to qualify.

Qualification Requirements for the GS-7 Level -

- Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes performing imagery, geospatial and/or technical information work using geographic information systems (GIS) data integration, and/or automated cartographic research and analysis initiatives.

Some Federal jobs allow you to substitute your education for the required experience in order to qualify. For this job and grade level (GS-7), you may qualify if your education meets the definitions below:

- Education: One full year of graduate level study, or a master's or higher degree, e.g., LL.B, J.D., LL.M., Ph.D., in a field that provided the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work. Such fields include business administration and public administration. (One year of full-time graduate education is considered to be the number of credit hours that the school attended has determined to represent 1 year of full-time study. If that information cannot be obtained from the school, 18 semester hours should be considered as satisfying the 1 year of full-time study requirement. Part-time graduate education is creditable in accordance with its relationship to a year of full-time study at the school attended.)

OR

- Superior Academic Achievement: Successful completion of all the requirements for a bachelor's degree with Superior Academic Achievement. In order to be creditable under this provision, Superior Academic Achievement must have been gained in a curriculum that is qualifying for the position to be filled, such as that identified in Education above. Superior Academic Achievement is based on:

(1) Class Standing - Applicants must be in the upper third of the graduating class in the college, university, or major subdivision, such as the College of Liberal Arts or the School of Business Administration, based on completed courses; OR

(2) Grade-Point Average (G.P.A.) - Applicants must have a grade-point average of either (a) 3.0 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B" or better) as recorded on your official transcript, or as computed based on 4 years of education, or as computed based on courses completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum; or (b) 3.5 or higher out of a possible 4.0 ("B+" or better) based on the average of the required courses completed in the major field or the required courses in the major field completed during the final 2 years of the curriculum.; OR

(3) Honor Society Membership - Applicants may be considered eligible based on membership in one of the approved national scholastic honor societies listed by the Association of College Honor Societies (https://www.achsnatl.org/).

OR

- Combination of Education and Experience: A combination of education and experience may be used to qualify for this position as long as the computed percentage of the requirements is at least 100%. To compute the percentage of the requirements, divide your total months of experience by 12. Then divide the total number of completed graduate semester hours (or equivalent) by 18. Add the two percentages.

Only degrees from an accredited college or university recognized by the Department of Education are acceptable to meet positive education requirements or to substitute education for experience. For additional information, please go to the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and U.S. Department of Education websites at -

Foreign education must be evaluated for U.S. equivalency in order to be considered for this position. Please submit your foreign education evaluation with your application.





Selection is subject to restrictions resulting from Department of Defense referral system for displaced employees.

If you have retired from Federal service and you are interested in employment as a reemployed annuitant, see the information in the Reemployed Annuitant information sheet.

You may claim military spouse preference, see the information in the Military Spouse Preference Under Delegated Examining Procedures information sheet.

Multiple positions may be filled from this announcement.

This is a Career Program (CP) 34 position.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Your application package (resume, supporting documents, and responses to the questionnaire) will be used to determine your eligibility, qualifications, and quality ranking for this position. Please follow all instructions carefully. Errors or omissions may affect your rating or consideration for employment.

It is the policy of the Government not to deny employment simply because an individual has been unemployed or has had financial difficulties that have arisen through no fault of the individual. Information about an individual's employment experience will be used only to determine the person's qualifications and to assess his or her relative level of knowledge, skills, and abilities. Although an individual's personal conduct may be relevant in any employment decision, including conduct during periods of unemployment or evidence of dishonesty in handling financial matters, financial difficulty that has arisen through no fault of the individual will generally not itself be the basis of an unfavorable suitability or fitness determination.

Basis for Rating: Qualified candidates will be assigned to one of three quality categories: Best Qualified, Highly Qualified and Qualified. Veteran preference eligibles are listed ahead of non-preference eligibles within each quality category.

Best Qualified. Candidates in this category possess exceptional skills and experience to exceed well above the minimum requirements for the announced position.

Highly Qualified. Candidates in this category possess good skills and experience above the minimum requirements for the announced position.

Qualified. Candidates in this category meet the minimum experience requirements for the announced position.

Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP). If you are a Federal employee in the competitive service and your agency has notified you in writing that you are a displaced employee eligible for ICTAP consideration, you may receive selection priority. See Interagency Career Transition Assistance Program (ICTAP) for more information. Additional information about the program is on OPM's Career Transition Resources website.