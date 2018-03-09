Occasional travel - You may be expected to travel for this position.

This position requires a Secret level security clearance.

This position requires Financial Disclosure.

This position has a Temporary Duty (TDY) or business travel requirement of 5%.

Relocation expenses reimbursed No

Who May Apply: Only applicants who meet one of the employment authority categories below are eligible to apply for this job.





In order to qualify, you must meet the education and/or experience requirements described below. Experience refers to paid and unpaid experience, including volunteer work done through National Service programs (e.g., Peace Corps, AmeriCorps) and other organizations (e.g., professional; philanthropic; religious; spiritual; community; student; social). You will receive credit for all qualifying experience, including volunteer experience. Your resume must clearly describe your relevant experience; if qualifying based on education, your transcripts will be required as part of your application. Additional information about transcripts is in this document.



Specialized Experience: One year of specialized experience which includes budget formulation, preparing detailed analysis and estimates of annual funding; monitoring budget allocation and execution to ensure that operating program objectives are met; preparing budget presentations; devising and maintain controls necessary to ensure full and accurate projects and reports; utilizing the principles, practices, and methods of budget execution; advising staff members and management on budget execution, organizational structure, programs. This definition of specialized experience is typical of work performed at the second lower grade/level position in the federal service (GS-09).



OR



Education: Ph.D or equivalent doctoral degree or 3 full years of progressively higher level graduate education leading to such a degree or LL.M. in a field which demonstrates the knowledge, skills, and abilities necessary to do the work of the position, such as: Finance or Accounting.



OR



Combination of Education and Experience: A combination of education and experience may be used to qualify for this position as long as the computed percentage of the requirements is at least 100%. To compute the percentage of the requirements, divide your total months of experience by 12. Then divide the total number of completed graduate semester hours (or equivalent) beyond the second year (total graduate semester hours minus 36) by 18. Add the two percentages.



You will be evaluated on the basis of your level of competency in the following areas:



Audit Reporting

Concepts, Policies, and Principles of Budget

Written Communication

Time in Grade Requirement: Applicants who have held a General Schedule (GS) position within the last 52 weeks must have 52 weeks of Federal service at the next lower grade or equivalent (GS-09).

Only degrees from an accredited college or university recognized by the Department of Education are acceptable to meet positive education requirements or to substitute education for experience. For additional information, please go the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) and U.S. Department of Education websites at - http://www.opm.gov/qualifications and http://www.ed.gov/admins/finaid/accred/index/.html



FOREIGN EDUCATION: If you are using education completed in foreign colleges or universities to meet the qualification requirements, you must show the education credentials have been evaluated by a private organization that specializes in interpretation of foreign education programs and such education has been deemed equivalent to that gained in an accredited U.S. education program; or full credit has been given for the courses at a U.S. accredited college or university. For further information, visit: http://www.ed.gov/about/offices/list/ous/international/usnei/us/edlite-visitus-forrecog.html.

This is a Career Program (CP) 11 position

