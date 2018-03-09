75% or less - An FSS generally spends the majority of his/her career assigned to the Department of State's overseas missions and at times, lives away from family and/or in difficult or isolated conditions. Selected applicants will be notified of an Oral Assessment (OA) requirement in Washington D.C. For the selected applicants, all travel and other expenses incurred in connection with the OA are the sole responsibility of the applicant.

Be a U.S. citizen and available for worldwide service.

Be able to obtain a Top Secret Security Clearance.

Be able to obtain an appropriate Foreign Service Medical Clearance.

Be able to obtain a favorable Suitability Review Panel determination.*

Be at least 20 yrs old to apply; at least 21 yrs old to be appointed.

Be appointed prior to age 60 (preference eligible veterans excepted).**

Relocation expenses reimbursed Yes After completing orientation and an initial one to two year training tour in Washington, D.C., RELOs are usually assigned to two consecutive overseas tours, each two years in length, directed by the Department. After the initial two tours, assignments will be for periods of one to three years overseas or in the United States.

Education



At the time of application, applicants must have a Master's degree from an accredited U.S. graduate program in one of the following fields, or closely related fields, and five years out of the last 10 years of Specialized Experience:



Teachers of English to Speakers of Other Languages (TESOL)

Teaching English as a Second Language (TESL)

Teaching English as a Foreign Language (TEFL)

Applied Linguistics

You must submit a copy of your university transcript(s) with your application

Advanced academic work beyond the M.A. is preferred.. If you do not submit this documentation to demonstrate your educational achievements, you will not be given credit.Official or unofficial transcripts may be submitted with your application. Your transcript must include your name, the school’s name, and, if applicable, the degree and date awarded. A transcript missing any of these elements will not pass the minimum qualifications and the candidacy will be ended. Copies of diplomas may not be submitted in lieu of transcripts for education above high school level.must be accredited by an accrediting institution recognized by the U.S. Department of Education, http://ope.ed.gov/accreditation , in order to be credited towards qualifications.may be used to meet the education requirements if you can show that the foreign education is comparable to that received in an accredited educational institution in the United States. It is your responsibility to provide such evidence when applying. Only accredited organizations recognized as specializing in the interpretation of foreign education credentials that are members of the National Association of Credential Evaluation Services (NACES) or the Association of International Credential Evaluators, Inc. (AICE) are accepted.For further information on the evaluation of foreign education, please refer to the Office of Personnel Management and the U.S. Department of Education . The U.S. Department of State neither endorses nor recommends any individual evaluation service.Qualifying Specialized Experience must have been acquired within the periods specified in this announcement and must demonstrate the potential to perform in progressively more responsible positions. An applicant's work experience will be evaluated for level of responsibility and length of experience.To qualify as Specialized Experience, 60% or more of the duties must be related to:Experience in managing academic programs in teaching English as a second or foreign language to teacher trainers, with some experience in an overseas or multicultural setting preferred.Experience in designing, monitoring, managing, evaluating and implementing pre-service and/or in-service teacher training programs.Experience in supervising staff and coordinating programs for teaching English language skills.Experience in the administration of an English language program including needs analysis, student and faculty assessment and evaluation, policy development, curriculum development, materials development, personnel supervision and budgeting responsibilities.Experience in financial management to include negotiating contracts and agreements, approving budgets, monitoring and evaluating program performance and effectiveness.The education, work experience, and other qualifications evaluated for evidence of the following knowledge, skills, abilities and other requirements have been identified as important to successful job performance as a Regional English Language Officer based on extensive job analysis research. Not all of these attributes need to be met by a candidate; the attributes will be used as a set to evaluate candidates.Knowledge of current U.S. theory and practice in the teaching and learning of English, with special emphasis on the training of teachers of English to non-native English speakers, including knowledge of professional organizations in the U.S. and abroad.Ability to assess needs of English teachers and learners at both a national and local level and design appropriate programming to meet those needs.Proven ability in leadership and management, preferably in a multi-cultural setting.Knowledge of and experience with applications of technology to language teaching and learning.Ability to prioritize among competing demands simultaneously, manage multiple projects, deal with short timelines and adapt to changing priorities.Ability to work effectively with embassy and professional colleagues from host country institutions to design, implement, evaluate, and promote English language programs in a cross-cultural environment.Ability to supervise and effectively manage the activities of subordinates involved in English language programming and related public diplomacy activities.Ability and stamina to carry out extensive travel, including long international flights, as well as regular travel in overseas areas of varying climates and conditions.Formal experience studying a foreign language or demonstrated ability using a foreign language is desirable, but not required.Superior oral and written communication skills: Applicants must demonstrate a strong command of the English language to include grammar, spelling and punctuation. FSS must consistently meet a high standard for English, both written (overall structure as well as grammar, spelling and punctuation) and spoken (overall structure as well as delivery, clarity and succinctness).

*The Department of State Suitability Review Panel and standards are defined in Chapter 3 of the Foreign Affairs Manual. For more information please visit: https://fam.state.gov/.



**For more information about Veteran’s Preference and how it is applied in the FSS Selection Process, please visit: http://careers.state.gov/faqs/faqs-wiki/are-veterans-given-hiring-preference-



No applicant will be considered who has previously been separated from the Foreign Service under sections §607, §608, §610 or §611 of the Foreign Service Act of 1980, as amended, or who resigned or retired in lieu of separation under these provisions. In addition, no applicant will be considered who has previously been separated for failure to receive a career appointment under section §306 of the Foreign Service Act of 1980, as amended, or who resigned or retired in lieu thereof.



An FSS separated for failure to receive a career appointment under section 306 may not re-apply to be an FSS in the same skill code, but may apply for another skill code (or to be a Foreign Service Generalist).



Executive Branch agencies are barred by 5 US Code 3303 as amended from accepting or considering prohibited political recommendations and are required to return any prohibited political recommendations to sender. In addition, as mandated by 5 US Code 3110, relatives of federal employees cannot be granted preference in competing for these employment opportunities.



It is the policy of the Federal Government to treat all of its employees with dignity and respect and to provide a workplace that is free from discrimination whether discrimination is based on race, color, religion, sex (including gender identity or pregnancy), national origin, disability, political affiliation, marital status, membership in an employee organization, age, sexual orientation, or other non-merit factors.



The Department of State provides reasonable accommodation to applicants with disabilities. Applicants requiring reasonable accommodations for any part of the application or hiring process should so advise the Department at ReasonableAccommodations@state.gov, within one week of receiving their invitation to the oral assessment. Decisions for granting reasonable accommodations are made on a case-by-case basis.

You will be evaluated for this job based on how well you meet the qualifications above.

Candidates will be evaluated on their total background including experience, education, awards, training, and self-development as it relates to the position. Selection for this position will be made only from among candidates possessing the best qualifications. Part-time work experience will be prorated.

To preview questions please click here.