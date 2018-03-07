Job Description

Posting/Position Details:

All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the night before the noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Associate's degree in Business Administration, or a related field

Experience

Five (5) years of senior level administrative support experience, performing complex tasks requiring the consideration of multiple variables to determine proper course of action

Certification/Licensure

None

Preferred

Bachelor's degree in Business Administration

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

The Department Administrator I provides a full range of administrative support to Senior Management Officials and their staff of leaders within a smaller WMATA department. The Department Administrator I is the primary administrator for the entire department/office. The incumbent performs a wide variety of duties associated with the department such as developing and implementing administrative and clerical procedures to ensure goals are met; drafts routine correspondence; preparing and/or editing of executive controlled correspondence; and primary secretarial and administrative support for the department. The Department Administrator I performs a broad range of functions principally in support of the work of the department, including office management through performance of complex administrative duties. The incumbent provides functional guidance to lower level support employees and works under general supervision.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Provides administrative support by performing a variety of complex and confidential administrative duties.

Receives and directs visitors. Maintains online and paper files. Schedules and maintains calendar of appointments, meetings, and travel itineraries.

Assists in responding to, and/or directs public requests for information from official files and other resources.

Designs spreadsheets and maintains databases and coordinates special projects.

Works on special and ongoing projects.

Compiles, prepares, and distributes periodic reports. Analyzes trends and makes recommendations for changes in departmental programs.

Monitors and maintains time and attendance.

Provides work direction to lower level administrative staff, instructional materials and guidelines for departmental staff.

Develops and implements new office procedures to include document flow, work assignments, and task organization in response to changing conditions or workloads, and develops and recommends policy changes as necessary.

Serves as the Contracting Officer Technical Representative (COTR) for outside/contract secretarial, clerical, administrative, and designated professional services. Independently works with the contractor to resolve any problems with contract fulfillment, reconciles and approves payment vouchers.

Manages expense processing.

Acts as a liaison between department leaders and staff.

Identifies potential problem areas and recommends new or modified administrative techniques, practices and procedures.

Prepares departmental documents for submission to the Board of Directors.

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.