ORDER OF PREFERENCE : The selection for Maintenance and Construction is made on the basis of fitness and ability with preference given to the Maintenance and Construction District, System-Wide (689), Authority-Wide and external candidates, respectively.

Minimum Qualifications:

Graduation from high school or possession of a high school equivalency certificate and satisfactory completion of an acceptable vocational school/training program in auto/diesel maintenance or a minimum of 2 (two) years vehicle maintenance experience.

May be required to satisfactorily pass a written and or practical examination to advance to each level.

Some knowledge of and have performed satisfactorily the duties of a Garage Fleet Servicer or related field for a period not less than two (2) years.

Any Garage Fleet Servicer must maintain CDL with appropriate endorsements. WMATA reserves its sole and exclusive right to substitute any of the above test/certification requirements including but not limited to changes to other providers. WMATA In-House Certification Training will continue to be provided and conducted on-duty.

License:

Possession of or ability to rapidly obtain and maintain a valid Commercial Drivers License (CDL) with appropriate endorsements from jurisdiction of residence for passenger bus and air brakes.

MOS/SOC:

The military occupational skills (MOS) or service occupational codes (SOC) that are most applicable for this position are below.

Branch

MOS/SOC and/or Military Function US Army 91D, 91H, 91L, 91M, 91P, 91S US Marines 1341, 1342, 2141, 2146 US Navy 4306, 4310, 4324, 4333, 4334, 4340, 4342, 4343, 4344, 4345, 4346, 4366, 5899 US Coast Guard ABE Aviation Boatswain's Mate, Launching and Recovery Equipment All Branches Air Craft Mechanics and Service Technicians

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this job and have a current WMATA medical examination card. Employee must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodation(s).

Ability to perform strenuous physical tasks including frequent lifting of objects weighing up to 50 pounds and occasionally to 75 pounds.

Job Summary/Duties:

This is responsible physical work of a routine nature. Employee performs such duties as but not limited to tire changing, steam cleaning, battery servicing and changing, operating vehicles as required, light bulb and wiper inspection and replacement, vehicle fluid sample collection, lubrication of vehicles, fluid and filter changes, vehicle seat repairs, starting vehicles, service lane operation, obtaining and distribution of parts, and housekeeping duties including trash removal. Employee performs duties within the different specialty sections of the Shop, such as but not limited to, Graphics/Paint, Machine, Body, Small Units, Chassis Line, Arlington, Farebox, Sign/Shelter and Service Vehicle.

Employee performs basic to complex routine maintenance work on WMATA vehicles. Employee gains familiarity with and develops skills in the operation, routine maintenance and repair of WMATA vehicles and equipment. Employee receives instruction and close supervision on new assignments, while regular assignments are performed independently. Lead Mechanic or Shop Supervisor reviews and verifies work to check progress and conformance to established policies and requirements.



Performs tasks in any of several maintenance areas of the bus activity.

Assists in identification of faulty equipment revealed by abnormal wear patterns.

Steam cleans and pressure washes parts, units, and transit vehicle engines and components.

Performs daily battery maintenance functions.

Repairs lights, wipers, and seats.

Performs vehicle lubrication tasks including fluid and filter changes.

Starts vehicles and performs service lane functions.

Obtains and distributes parts and other materials.

Attends on-the-job and formal training classes. Assists higher classified co-workers with assignments, or provides job specific training to lower classified co-workers.

Performs all tasks in conformance with safety and maintenance practices and procedures.

Uses various types of equipment and related specialized tools associated with job assignment.

Prepares maintenance activity and related reports as required.

Performs duties within the different specialty sections of the Shop.

Maintains cleanliness of work area, housekeeping duties and trash removal.

Works various hours, locations, and days as required.

Performs tasks which may include heavy physical labor.

Operates Authority vehicles as required.

The above duties and responsibilities are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. It is not intended to limit in any way the right of supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

