Job Description

Posting/Position Details:

All WMATA posted job openings are available through 11:59 pm the night before the noted Close Date. To ensure successful submission of application applicants are encouraged to apply well before this cut-off. The noted Close Date is the date on which the posting is automatically removed from the website as of 12:00am at which time submission of an application is no longer possible. (WMATA reserves the right to remove postings at any time without notice as business needs demand.)

MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS

Education

Graduation from High School or possess a high school equivalency certificate

Experience

Five (5) years of advanced-level administrative support experience

Experience providing functional guidance to lower-level support staff

Certification/Licensure

None

Preferred

Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration

Medical Group:

Satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this position, if required. The incumbent must be able to perform the essential functions of this position either with or without reasonable accommodations.

SUMMARY

The Senior Administrative Assistant provides customer and administrative service in the daily support of operational activities, ranging from routine to the most complex, in a variety of functional disciplines. The incumbent collects, reviews and analyzes complex and confidential information and creates reports, charts, budgets, and other presentation materials. The Senior Administrative Assistant responds to, or routes, priority or confidential inquiries from external or internal sources with correspondence or other messaging on behalf of the director. The incumbent schedules and coordinates meetings, travel, and other group activities. Also responsible for planning and scheduling work of other support staff in the delivery of clerical or administrative services. The Senior Administrative Assistant independently performs a wide range of complex duties under minimal guidance from the director.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS

Interacts with customers and staff using professional, courteous interpersonal skills to provide optimum service.

Ensures proper care of sensitive documents, including following procedures for mailings, handling, transmitting and communicating these documents. Establishes, maintains, and oversees filing system and records for the department to ensure compliance with Authority guidelines and best practices.

Meets deadlines for generating reports, letters, memoranda and other assorted documents required to support the department.

Develops and maintains calendars, provides phone coverage, opens, sorts, and distributes mail and e-mails. Handles travel arrangements for Managers in the department, providing administration of departmental travel budget.

Prepares agendas and advisory memos to assure logistical support for assigned areas of responsibility, allowing comprehensive departmental planning.

Compiles and analyzes information for inclusion in reports or presentation materials to provide essential information to the department.

Engages in more complex duties to include database management for analysis, budgets, data entry and report preparation.

Develops project plans and coordinates special projects to unify and advance departmental goals.

Trains lower level administrative staff.

The essential duties listed are not intended to limit specific duties and responsibilities of any particular position. Nor is it intended to limit in any way the right of managers and supervisors to assign, direct and control the work of employees under their supervision.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing:

Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, a Federal contractor, is an Equal Opportunity / Affirmative Action employer. All qualified applicants receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, creed, religion, national origin, sex, gender, gender identity, age, sexual orientation, genetic information, physical or mental disability, or status as a protected veteran, or any other status protected by applicable federal law, except where a bona fide occupational qualification exists. Our hiring process is designed to be accessible and free from discrimination.

This posting is an announcement of a vacant position under recruitment. It is not intended to replace the official job description. Job descriptions are available upon confirmation of an interview.