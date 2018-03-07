Job Description

Posting/Position Details :

Minimum Qualifications :

Graduation from an accredited college or university with a Bachelor’s Degree in engineering or related discipline. Minimum of four (4) years demonstrated progressively responsible experience in the maintenance field including a strong maintenance management background preferred.

Or, an equivalent combination of post high school education and a minimum of five (5) years of demonstrated progressively responsible experience in the maintenance field including a strong maintenance management background preferred.

License:

Possession of, or the ability to rapidly obtain a District of Columbia, Maryland or Virginia motor vehicle operator’s permit issued from the jurisdiction of residence.

Certification or ability to achieve certification within one year of hire, as an Elevator/Escalator Inspector (QEI) from the National Association of Elevator Safety Authorities.

Medical Group:

Ability to satisfactorily complete the medical examination for this class. Employee must be able to perform the essential functions of this job either with or without reasonable accommodations.

Job Summary/Duties:

This is a professional level position which requires managerial, administrative, technical maintenance, inspection and project management work of a difficult and sensitive nature. Incumbent is responsible for managing the elevator/escalator maintenance and reliability program and associated special projects. Incumbent develops and implements elevator/escalator maintenance and inspection schedules; plans estimates, coordinates and evaluates maintenance and repair programs; develops and implements operation and capital budgets; and evaluates and reports on operations and maintenance activities within the branch. Work includes special projects and programs associated with enhancing elevator and escalator reliability. Incumbent manages assigned staff and provides technical direction to ensure efficient completion of work. This position reports to the Assistant General Superintendent, Escalator/Elevator.

Analyzes branch programs, goals and objectives and formulates plans, procedures programs and schedules to manage inspection and maintenance program. Develops, coordinates and implements associated special projects.

Establishes work priorities; makes inspection and maintenance work assignments for personnel; gives instructions in proper work methods and techniques, follows up on the progress and ensures efficient utilization of personnel.

Manages employees to ensure parts, materials and equipment are available to accomplish assigned work. Establishes and monitors quality control program to ensure that quality of work is in compliance with established standards.

Responds in a timely manner to escalator/elevator emergencies, incidents, accidents, outages; implements procedures for undertaking corrective actions in emergency situations to minimize the impact upon revenue service; ensures proper and timely notification is provided to ELES control center. Conducts investigations and provides timely written reports on findings.

Assists in the preparation and implementation of operations and capital budgets; develops budgetary forecasts; analyzes and reports on current budget accruals; and recommends fiscal adjustments as required.

Maintains knowledge of recent developments in escalator/elevator maintenance management. Manages the analysis of program effectiveness to advise the Assistant General Superintendent, through periodic briefings, on successes or failures relative to the region’s efforts to meet its goals and objectives.

Analyzes regional productivity; recommends measures to improve equipment performance and efficiency. Interprets maintenance manuals, schematics and job orders; reviews and approves all operations and maintenance manuals.

Ensures that tracking systems are in place to review, file and automate escalator/elevator records (i.e., daily activity sheets, station log books, incident/accident reports, etc.), as appropriate, in a timely and organized fashion.

Supervises subordinate staff to include recommending applicant selection, disciplinary actions, resolution of grievances, assigning duties, directing and evaluating work, conducting performance appraisals, approving leave requests and time sheets, and ensuring appropriate subordinate training is provided. Performs administrative duties relating to personnel matters.

Ensures that ELES employees maintain safe, clean and attractive equipment and services in public areas and employee work areas. Ensures that employees comply with safe work practices and keeps employees aware of safety issues via bulletins and regular safety meetings.

Supervises subordinate staff of technical and supervisory personnel; designs and implements performance plans against which they will be measured.

Provides for the timely training/retraining of employees in escalator/elevator repair, testing and overall activities; monitors employee progress and prepares periodic reports.

Recommends or initiates personnel actions such as promotion, transfers, discharges, and related actions. Interprets Authority policies.

Coordinates with local enforcement agencies to conduct annual inspections and to resolve other compliance issues.

Prepares periodic and other reports as necessary.

Works variable hours.

Evaluation Criteria:

Consideration will be given to applicants whose resumes demonstrate the required education and experience. Applicants should include all relevant education and work experience.

Evaluation criteria may include one or more of the following:

Personal Interview

Skills Assessments

Verification of education and experience

Criminal Background Check

Credit history report for positions with fiduciary responsibilities

Successful completion of a medical examination including a drug and alcohol screening

Review of a current Motor Vehicle Report

Closing :

