Responsibilities

The Senior Administrative Assistant and Office Manager oversees Academic Affairsâ€™ day-to-day operations to ensure timely and accurate completion of department work. This position also provides executive support of Marymountâ€™s Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs and Enrollment Management. The position also supervises two (2) permanent Administrative Assistants and may supervise student and temporary employees.

The Senior Administrative Assistant and Office Manager:

Provide executive assistance to the Provost which includes scheduling, preparing daily work logs, drafting correspondence, and minute taking at key meetings.

Oversee planning of academic convocations and commencement; plans special events for faculty.

Ensures complete and accurate faculty records including correspondence, personnel action forms (PAFs), credentials, and files related to full and part-time faculty.

Coordinates the administrative support of Associate Provosts, and operational assistance to other senior staff members.

Coordinates AA front office purchasing via check requests and the universityâ€™s requisition system.

Minimum Qualifications

Bachelorâ€™s degree (BA, BS, etc.)

At least 5 years of related experience supporting an executive or senior level manager.

Microsoft Office to include proficient skills in Excel, Word, and Powerpoint.

Office management and superviory experience.

Excellent communications and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Qualifications

Experience working in a higher education institution.

Special Notes to Applicants

Application materials must be received by

Open Until Filled Yes

University Profile

Marymount is a comprehensive Catholic university that emphasizes the liberal arts, career preparation, and personal and professional development. A diverse and welcoming learning community, Marymount serves nearly 3,400 undergraduate and graduate students. The universityâ€™s location in suburban Arlington, Virginia, offers easy access to the rich resources of the nationâ€™s capital. Marymount University is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity employer.