Offensive Coordinator Football/Assistant Coach - Hoya Athletics

The Offensive Coordinator Football/Assistant Coach recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I student-athletes, under the guidelines of Georgetown, the Patriot League and NCAA, and carries out duties within the stated philosophy of Georgetown athletics and its educational mission. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Offensive Coordinator Football has duties that include but are not limited to:

Follows all institutional, conference and NCAA rules and regulations to insure compliance.

With general policy guidance from the Head Coach, makes decisions to successfully achieve department goals and objectives, and is accountable for the development of team policies and goals.

Actively participates in practices and competitions, such as game preparation (including developing strategies and game plans), practice planning, skill and video sessions (including working individually with, advising, and critiquing student-athletes to develop and improve their skills), scouting opposing teams and players (including analyzing their strengths and weaknesses), scheduling, weight training, and fitness programs.

Evaluates prospective student-athletes, and analyzes and determines their abilities and whether they may succeed athletically and academically at Georgetown.

Recommends or determines which prospective student-athletes the team should focus its time and resources to recruit, and contact and recruit such prospects.

Performs additional duties such as monitoring of student-athlete academic performance; conducting, advising, and counseling student-athletes regarding performance and conduct; identifying and addressing student-athlete welfare issues; and representing the University in donor/alumni public relations and community programs.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

1 to 3 years of experience directly related to duties and responsibilities specified, preferably at college or university, or equivalent combination of education and experience; knowledge of NCAA rules and regulations.

Knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the game of football

Knowledge of NCAA regulations and guidelines governing the recruitment, academic eligibility requirements, and retention of student-athletes

Knowledge of athletics recruitment methods and techniques

Ability to create a database for all prospects

Ability to make administrative/procedural decisions and judgments

Strong organizational skills

Strong interpersonal skills that demonstrate an ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community

Communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing

Ability to foster a cooperative work environment

General knowledge of budget preparation and fiscal management

Possession of a valid driver's license with good driving record and insurability

Proficiency in computer use and knowledge of relevant Microsoft applications

Availability and willingness to work weekends and evenings

Preference for current First Aid/CPR certification

