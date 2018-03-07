Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Assistant Football Coach - Hoya Athletics

The Assistant Coach recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I student-athletes, under the guidelines of Georgetown, the Patriot League, and NCAA. The incumbent carries out duties within the stated philosophy of Georgetown athletics and its educational mission. Reporting to the Head Football Coach, the Assistant Coach has duties that include but are not limited to:

Follows all institutional, conference and NCAA rules and regulations to insure compliance.

With general policy guidance from the Head Coach, makes decisions to successfully achieve department goals and objectives, being accountable for the development of team policies and goals.

Actively participates in practices and competitions, including, but not limited to, game preparation (including developing strategies and game plans), practice planning, skill and video sessions (including working individually with, advising, and critiquing student-athletes to develop and improve their skills), scouting opposing teams and players (including analyzing their strengths and weaknesses), scheduling, and weight training and fitness programs.

Evaluates prospective student-athletes, analyzing and determining their abilities and whether they may succeed athletically and academically at Georgetown.

Recommends or determines which prospective student-athletes the team should focus its time and resources to recruit, contacting and recruiting such prospects.

Monitors the student-athlete academic performance, conducting, advising, and counseling student-athletes regarding performance and conduct.

Identifies and addresses student-athlete welfare issues.

Represents the University in donor/alumni public relations and community programs.

Requirements

Bachelor's Degree

1-3 years of experience directly related to duties and responsibilities specified, preferably at college or university, or equivalent combination of education and experience

Knowledge of NCAA regulations and guidelines governing the recruitment, academic eligibility requirements, and retention of student-athletes

Knowledge of athletics recruitment methods and techniques with the ability to create a database for all prospects

Proficiency in computer use and relevant Microsoft applications

Ability to make administrative/procedural decisions and judgments

Strong organizational skills and interpersonal skills that demonstrate an ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community

General knowledge of budget preparation and fiscal management

Valid driver's license with a good driving record and the ability to be insured

Ability to work weekends and evenings

Current First Aid/CPR certification is preferred

