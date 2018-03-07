Assistant Coach, Women's Volleyball - Hoya Athletics
The Assistant Coach for Women's Volleyball recruits, retains, supervises, and coaches NCAA Division I volleyball student-athletes, under the guidelines of Georgetown, the Big East Conference and NCAA, and carries out duties within the stated philosophy of Georgetown athletics and its educational mission. Reporting to the Head Volleyball Coach, the Assistant Coach has duties that include but are not limited to:
- Follows all institutional, conference, and NCAA rules and regulations to insure compliance.
- With general policy guidance from the Head Coach, makes decisions to successfully achieve department goals and objectives, and be accountable for the development of team policies and goals. Assistant Coach will actively participate in practices and competitions, such as game preparation (including developing strategies and game plans), practice planning, skill and video sessions (including working individually with, advising, and critiquing student-athletes to develop and improve their skills), scouting opposing teams and players (including analyzing their strengths and weaknesses), scheduling, weight training, and fitness programs.
- Evaluates prospective student-athletes, analyzes and determines their abilities and whether they may succeed athletically and academically at Georgetown.
- Recommends or determines which prospective student-athletes the team should focus its time and resources to recruit, and contact and recruit such prospects.
- Performs additional duties such as monitoring of student-athlete academic performance; conducting, advising, and counseling student-athletes regarding performance and conduct; identifying and addressing student-athlete welfare issues; and representing the University in donor/alumni public relations and community programs.
Requirements
- Bachelor's degree
- 1 to 3 years of experience directly related to duties and responsibilities specified, preferably at college or university or equivalent combination of education and experience; knowledge of NCAA rules and regulations
- Knowledge and understanding of all aspects of the game of volleyball
- Knowledge of strength and conditioning programs and routines
- Knowledge of NCAA regulations and guidelines governing the recruitment, academic eligibility requirements, and retention of student-athletes
- Knowledge of athletics recruitment methods and techniques. Ability to create a database for all prospects
- Ability to make administrative/procedural decisions and judgments
- Strong organizational skills
- Strong interpersonal skills that demonstrate an ability to work effectively with a wide range of constituencies in a diverse community
- Ability to communicate effectively, both verbally and in writing
- Ability to foster a cooperative work environment
- General knowledge of budget preparation and fiscal management
- Possession of a valid driver's license with good driving record and insurability
- Proficient computer use and knowledge of relevant Microsoft applications
- Willingness and availability to work weekends and evenings
- Preference for current First Aid/CPR certification
