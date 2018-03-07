Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Director, Center for Student Engagement

Georgetown University's Center for Student Engagement is committed to providing learning and development opportunities, which complement our Jesuit identity and students' educational experiences. We empower and partner with students to create a vibrant and pluralistic campus community through: leadership opportunities that foster integrity and collaboration; high quality programs that spark curiosity and inspire action; and reflective practice that deepens self-knowledge and awareness.

The Director, Center for Student Engagement promotes student involvement and furthers community on campus while linking academics with co-curricular activities. Reporting to the Assistant Dean of Student Affairs, the Director, Center for Student Engagement has duties that include but are not limited to:

Leadership, Financial Administration, and Organization Policies

Supervises professional staff including the Director of Orientation, Transition and Family Engagement, Director of Outdoor Education, Director of Policy Debate, and the Assistant Director of Student Engagement.

Provides guidance and indirect supervision for the Senior Program Coordinator for Student Engagement, Program Coordinator for Student Engagement, Assistant Director of Policy Debate, Administrative Assistant and graduate student staff.

In partnership with the Student Affairs Finance team, develops and oversees budgets for departmental programs and student organizations.

Ensures compliance with fiscal and other university policies, considering the ways in which financial functions impact student engagement and generate developmentally-oriented solutions.

Translates administration and fiscal management policies into learning opportunities for fiscally sound stewardship for students.

Serves as institutional leader and expert with regard to matters of student organization policy, group recognition, administration of benefits to organizations, student leader training, technological support, and best practices.

Advances student-centered policies that prioritize co-curricular learning and engagement.

Collaborates with other departments and colleagues who support student organizations to ensure consistency, mission alignment and learning across the student experience.

Student Organizations and Programming Support

Provides advising, support, training and policy information to the Senior Class Committee designed to create signature experiences for students in their final year at Georgetown.

Supports large scale complex programs that involve alcohol, programming at off campus venues, and engaging families and other constituent groups.

Advises a wide range of campus organizations in developing and implementing programming to meet their organization's mission.

Provides guidance and mentoring to other colleagues who advise student organizations to advance best practices and prioritize university mission for the co-curricular experience.

Meets with student organization leaders and members to maintain open communication and regular dialogue about the co-curricular experience.

Considers and adapts practices to meet needs of specific group types, including club sports, campus media and publications, cultural organizations, and other types of groups.

Acts as the liaison between University Information Services and student organizations, anticipating technological needs and generating solutions to support student engagement, reporting, and data collection across multiple platforms.

Supports planning and management of University-driven programs, including but not limited to: Homecoming, Georgetown Day, family weekends, involvement fairs, concerts, comedy shows, off-campus trips, and retreats.

Department Collaboration

Convenes meetings to facilitate conversation and collaboration between advisors in offices including: Center for Social Justice, Campus Ministry, Department of Performing Arts, McDonough School of Business, Graduate Student Life, and others.

Meets regularly with colleagues from University Student Centers, Georgetown Event Management Services, Yates Field House, Office of the University Registrar and others as appropriate to inform policies and practices to advance the student experience on campus.

Liaises with leaders in Georgetown University Police Department, Planning and Facilities Management, Communications, Office of Neighborhood Life and other departments to support student engagement and programming efforts.

Serves on university committees to advance the understanding of the value and lived experience of the student co-curricular experience.

Assessment Efforts

Develops and conducts assessment efforts on co-curricular learning outcomes for students engaged in student organizations.

Shares information gathered through assessment work to aid in program development and evolution, identifying ways to enhance and improve student learning through co-curricular involvement.

Leads and supports assessment efforts for all functional areas of the Center for Student Engagement, including student training's, orientation and family engagement programs, leadership education, major campus programs, outdoor education, debate and other departmental initiatives.

Requirements & Qualifications

Master's degree in Higher Education Administration, Counseling or a related field

10 years of full-time, post-graduate professional experience, with some of that time spent supervising professional staff

Possess a genuine interest in working with students and staff across the university

Strong background in student development and leadership theory as well as the ability to translate theory to practice

Ability to provide physical support on-site to student programs on an occasional basis, often during non-traditional work hours

Ability to balance conceptual priorities with practical logistics and to be flexible and responsive to a variety of situations

High attention to detail and the ability to multi-task

Capacity to show thoughtful and informed leadership on issues facing practitioners in contemporary higher education, including equity, inclusion and social justice on college campuses

Ability to exercise a high degree of responsibility and independent judgment and work irregular or extended hours during peak programming times

