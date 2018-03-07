Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Program Coordinator, Continuing Legal Education Administration - Georgetown University Law Center

Georgetown Law Continuing Legal Education (CLE) has an established tradition with more than 30 years of experience providing the legal community high quality programs. Our programs and products are developed with the profession's ever-changing needs in mind, while simultaneously meeting the mandatory CLE requirements of state bars. Located in the heart of the nation's capital, we feature the country's leading officials, judges, and practitioners as presenters.

The Program Coordinator supports the department's Advisory Boards and Planning Committees, and assists in managing aspects of program implementation and logistics for CLE programs, as well as the department's distance learning initiatives. S/he manages the mandatory CLE accreditation process, which is a core part of our mission, and has a high level of interaction with the department's 350-400 volunteer program advisory board members and the 675-750 annual program speakers. Reporting to the Director of Programming, the Program Coordinator's primary duties include but are not limited to:

CLE Logistics

Creates CLE program event in Master Calendar, Outlook, and Pivotal database.

Maintains and develops various aspects of the website, such as adding, updating, and/or deleting information in order to keep site accurate and current; uploading program brochures; and making program-specific changes, such as agenda changes or speaker cancellations and/or replacements; utilizes content management systems to manage these changes; and serves as a Power User for these content management systems.

Works with the Program Attorneys in submitting and posting webcast information to lnReach per their requirements, providing materials to lnReach, coordinating efforts with Georgetown Law's AV department, working with the Program Attorney to obtain consent forms for all speakers of each program, ensuring all day-of webcast operations are completed, working with lnReach to create on-demand products in multiple delivery formats, tracking online CLE program attendance numbers, managing the online CLE credit process, running customer and financial reports for online CLE, and providing quarterly webcasting analysis reports.

Communicates with approx. 675-750 speakers throughout the planning process to ensure full understanding of the speakers' commitment to the program; coordinates the collection of audio-visual consent forms, speaker biographies, and processes speaker reimbursements. Answers questions and concerns from speakers; and creates and sends speaker thank you notes.

Oversees the production of all digital course materials for assigned CLE programs, including reviewing and organizing course materials, creating and editing speaker biographies, creating and editing cover pages, formatting materials and PowerPoints, combining material in Adobe Acrobat Professional, creating and editing bookmarks, creating the digital file, distributing electronic materials to attendees, and updating materials as necessary; using EventMobi or other event applications to offer materials in a customer friendly and technologically appropriate format; and managing the contracting process with a vendor, such as EventMobi.

Loads USB and laptops with speaker Power Points, creates signage for CLE programs, prepares speaker tent cards, and prepares program materials for delivery to program registration area.

Create event surveys/evaluations using lnquisium software (or other survey software) and compiles results into report

Continuing Legal Education Credit Process:

Manages the CLE and CPE credit process for the department, and develops CLE credit policies for the department to follow when developing new programs and program agendas, for both online and in-person CLE programs.

Develops and maintains relationships with all state bars and the National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA); and tracks state rules and regulations to ensure department's compliance, especially in areas of new technology and ethics.

Completes annual renewal application, retains NASBA CPE "blanket" approval for accountants, and tracks all relevant NASBA accreditation policies.

Tracks state rules and regulations to ensure department's compliance, seeks presumptive or "blanket" CLE credit approval in as many states as possible, and responds to customer and faculty inquiries regarding CLE credit requirements and procedures.

Regularly updates team members regarding CLE credit policies or changes that may impact how we plan programs or implement on-site procedures; provides the Marketing and Program Assistant with information regarding CLE and CPE accreditation in order to respond accurately to customer inquiries whenever possible; and keeps the CLE information on the department's web site updated and accurate.

Serves as the chief liaison to other departments, student groups, or organizations seeking CLE credit through our department; when appropriate, seeks CLE credit approval for Georgetown Law departments and student groups; and develops policies and guidelines for other departments, student groups, or organizations to follow when requesting CLE credit assistance from the CLE department.

Serves as the main liaison to the ABA accreditation services team (or other vendor) regarding outsourced accreditation functions; administers contract negotiations with the vendors; and manages the relationship and provides accurate information to the vendor.

Program Planning and Implementation:

Prepares for Advisory Board and/or Planning Committee meetings, including preparation of meeting agendas, evaluation summaries, board rosters, and other background information; takes notes at advisory board meetings; and coordinates logistics with host law firm staff when meetings are held off-site.

Supports all Advisory Board and/or Planning Committee correspondence, and schedules Advisory Board and Planning Committee meetings throughout the year.

Supports the program analysis process for each CLE program.

Tracks Advisory Board, Planning Committee, and speaker gift inventory and monitors the University's gift policies to ensure compliance.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree

Strong customer service orientation

Skilled in communication (verbal and written), project management, and prioritization

Great attention to detail

Ability to balance many tasks and projects

Ability to work well in a team environment

Ability to work proficiently in CRM (customer relationship management) and event management systems

Ability to learn new technologies quickly

Excellent interpersonal skills and ability to relate well to members of the legal profession

Preferred qualifications

2 years of experience in a professional setting

Experience with event/meeting support or planning

