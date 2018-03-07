Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Landscape Laborer

The Landscape Laborer performs landscape labor work by assisting to prepare and maintain landscaped areas as part of the services provided by the Facilities Management department. S/he performs monthly assignments according to seasonal schedules, in response to requests for service, and in response to emergencies. Reporting directly to the Landscape and Grounds Supervisor, the Landscape Laborer has duties that include but are not limited to:

Performs landscape labor work to ensure a pleasant appearance of the grounds.

Performs semi-skilled tasks associated with laying out and preparing areas for planting and maintains planted areas, lawns, athletic fields, trees and shrubs, and walkways as assigned or scheduled.

Works with crews responding to requests for service by performing cleanup, snow removal and similar activities.

Ensures efficient and economic use of supplies and materials to conserve university resources.

Draws and/or requisitions supplies, parts, materials and tools needed, using such items economically to avoid undue costs.

Informs supervisor of supply/material needs to ensure that adequate inventory is maintained.

Suggests improvements in the work to improve unit operations.

Provides supervisors with advice and suggestions regarding work methods, procedures, parts, tools and related matters for the purpose of improving the effectiveness and cost of service.

Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent

Two years of experience performing general or landscape labor work

