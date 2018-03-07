Located in a historic neighborhood in the nation's capital, Georgetown offers rigorous academic programs, a global perspective, exciting ways to take advantage of Washington, D.C., and a commitment to social justice. Our community is a tight knit group of remarkable individuals interested in intellectual inquiry and making a difference in the world.

Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic

The Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic performs scheduled maintenance, inspections, and adjustments for a variety of major pieces of equipment. Reporting to the Maintenance Supervisor along with the Electronic technician and two Control Specialists, the Power Plant Maintenance Mechanic has duties that include but are not limited to:

Performs scheduled maintenance, adjustments, and inspections of Boilers, Chillers, Emergency Generator, turbines, high-pressure pumps, coal and ash handling equipment, cooling towers, and auxiliary equipment.

Performs scheduled inspections, alignments and rebuilds of high-pressure pumps, turbines, chillers, compressors, pressure blowers, valves, coal and ash handling equipment, and fans and cooling towers.

Replaces old equipment when directed with new equipment when repair is no longer feasible.

Performs other duties as required to maintain a safe and reliable plant operation.

Requirements

High School Diploma or equivalent

Four years of related experience in the maintenance, rebuilding, and repairing of mechanical equipment, or the equivalent combination of training and experience

