Research Assistant - Georgetown University Medical Center



Georgetown University Medical Center is committed to excellence in research, education and the improvement of human health and well-being. Emphasizing service, we are dedicated to the Catholic, Jesuit principle of cura personalis — "care of the whole person."

The Research Assistant works on National Institutes of Health (NIH) funded research studies on language impairment after stroke called aphasia, administering behavioral tests to patients. S/he contributes to data analyses and presentations depending on desire and qualifications. Reporting to the Associate Professor of Neurology, the Research Assistant has duties that include but are not limited to:

Conducts experimental sessions with participants in research study.

Records data collected during experimental sessions.

Assists during MRI sessions, recruiting participants and coordinating research schedules as needed.

Oversees IRB management, including documents and participant reimbursement.

Participates in data analysis related to collected data, scoring tests and managing the recorded data.

Participates in results reporting from experiments.

Requirements

Bachelor's degree in psychology, cognitive science, linguistics, communication disorders, neuroscience, speech-language pathology, or related field; Master's strongly preferred

3-5 years of related experience

Prior experience working with clinical populations

Ability to work under moderate supervision

Prior experience with human subject's research study coordination is strongly preferred

