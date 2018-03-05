The IFT works directly with staff through the coaching cycle (planning, modeling, and reflecting), to effectively meet teaching and learning needs.



IFTs serve as school facilitators who collaborate on planning and facilitate professional learning opportunities in their schools to provide deeper learning through technology enabled experiences for students.

PRIMARY RESPONSIBILITIES:

* Assists in the analysis, design, development, implementation, and evaluation of instructional technologies and professional learning opportunities; plans and conducts collaborative model lessons that demonstrate the integration of instructional technology; provides assistance and support to all instructional programs within LCPS

* Is an active part of the school and County wide team of IFTs who collaborates with the Principal, the Director of Instructional Programs, the Supervisors of Educational Technology, and the Instructional Technology Specialist to create and implement professional learning related to technology-enabled pedagogy; serves as a facilitator on the school's instructional technology team to meet school and LCPS goals

* Facilitates resource evaluation; facilitates the effective instructional use of available hardware and software and determines appropriate curriculum relevance;

* Performs other related duties as assigned

ORGANIZATIONAL RELATIONSHIPS:

The Instructional Facilitator, Technology reports directly to the school Principal and the Director of Instructional Programs and has a working relationship with the Supervisor of Educational Technology and the Instructional Technology Specialist.

QUALIFICATIONS:

* Holds a valid Virginia teaching license with at least three years of successful full-time teaching experience in a K-12 school

* Has presented a comprehensive Technology Portfolio which exceeds minimal standards and demonstrates the effective usage and integration of educational technology as defined by the Virginia Department of Education's Technology Standards for Instructional Personnel

* Demonstrates effective oral and written communication skills

* Demonstrates interpersonal and leadership skills for working effectively with faculty, staff, administrators, and students

* Performs related work as required

Physical Requirements:

The physical demands described here are representative of those that must be met by an employee to successfully perform the essential functions of the job. Reasonable accommodations may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

While performing the duties of this job, the employee is frequently required to sit; use hands to touch and hold objects or instruments and to type; and reach with hands and arms. The employee is regularly required to see, talk and hear. The employee is occasionally required to stand, walk, stoop, kneel, crouch or bend, and may be required to lift up to approximately 25 pounds. Itinerant travel is required, and the employee is frequently required to change locations and adapt to multiple environments across schools and offices. Ability to drive and navigate to multiple locations occasionally within a single day is required.

