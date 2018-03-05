This employee helps students use career and college materials available in the career center of the high school guidance office.



This person is responsible for maintaining the career center as a vital and user-friendly resource area for students, parents, teachers, and counselors. Due to the critical nature of many deadlines, the employee must ensure that materials are presented in a timely manner so students are able to avail themselves of school and scholarship opportunities vital to further education and the world of work.

The individual answers directly to the Guidance Director and works collaboratively with all counselors in the department, freeing counselors to spend time working directly with students. Under the leadership of the Guidance Director, the Career Center Assistant makes arrangements for various career and college-related events. The employee is expected to work with students referred to him/her by counselors, teachers, and students themselves and to direct all counseling concerns to the counselors.



* Graduation from high school, some college work preferred, supplemented with experience.

* Ability to plan and organize events.

* Ability to operate a computer, including word processing, creation and use of spreadsheets and data bases, and use of the Internet to obtain information.

* Ability to gather, compile, and classify information and maintain accurate records with detailed information.

* Working knowledge of Standard English grammar, spelling, appropriate vocabulary, computation, office practices and procedures, and office equipment.

* Ability to compose routine correspondence and memoranda from general instruction.

* Good organizational, human relations, and communication skills.

* Performs related work as required.