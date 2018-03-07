DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Military Combat Vehicle Software Configuration Management!Work with our customer's Army Ground Combat Vehicle Software Engineering Center to develop a Configuration Management infrastructure to maximize Modular Software Component re-use while maintaining proper Status Accounting Data and ensuring Data Integrity and proper control of Software Baselines.Primary responsibilities will be to lead the development and execution of Configuration Management and Data Management Initiatives related to the development and sustainment of World Class Vehicle Electronics Software Systems.Essential Job Functions:Develop and manage an organizational Configuration Management and Data Management infrastructure to be utilized across various engineering projects.Provide Configuration Management and Data Management support and guidance to engineering project teams.Establish and use modern Configuration Management and Data Management tools to maintain proper configuration organization to maximize reuse and ease of use.Co-chair Configuration Control Board meetings with engineering project team leads.Ensure all Configuration Management activities are consistent with organizational processes and compliant with Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI).Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. citizenship is required.Bachelor's degree plus 8 years of experience is required.Must be able to obtain and maintain a DoD Secret clearance.Experience in developing Configuration Management Plans, developing Change Request states and defining activities within each state.Experience in developing an organizational Configuration Management infrastructure utilizing either existing COTS tools or the development of in-house tools.Experience in supporting Process Improvement Initiatives such as Capability Maturity Model Integration (CMMI) and Engineering Process Groups.Experience in executing software builds, creating and utilizing associated build scripts with a familiarity of navigating through software development environments.Experience in software development (in C, C++), automation, script development and software debugging.Experience with Configuration Status Accounting, Software Release Management and Logistical Tracking Management.Experience with conducting Physical Configuration Audits (PCAs) and Functional Configuration Audits (FCAs).Experience with Software Quality Assurance.Excellent technical, interpersonal, written and verbal communication skills.Ability to travel to various customer and contractor facilities and test centers (10% Travel).Desired Skills:Familiarity with Vehicle Electronic Software Systems and Software life-cycle models.Familiarity with Problem Tracking databases.Familiarity with utilizing Formal Peer Review Processes and Tools.