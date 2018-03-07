DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

In this position you will provide broad RADAR TECHNOLOGY related Systems Engineering Subject Matter Expertise (SME) to multiple sensor acquisition programs within the Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance and Special Operations Forces (ISR/SOF) Directorate, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio.Essential Job Functions:Assist the government team with the development, demonstration, and production support of radar-based technologies and systems for integration into airborne sensors and advanced processing/exploitation tools. Experience in X-band and Ku-band frequencies preferred.Work within interdisciplinary teams to ensure the performance of radar systems meet USAF operator performance requirements, as well as satisfying logistics availability, maintainability and supply chain management requirements.Provide guidance and expertise for radar technology and operation to include, but not be limited to, AESA antennas, receiver/exciter electronics and processing hardware and software.Provide guidance and expertise on radar modes including SAR image formation, moving target indication and specialized waveforms is desired to ensure the radar hardware and software can accomplish these products.Provide guidance and expertise on manufacturing processes for transmit/receive modules, RF electronics, and antenna structures as well as electronic chassis in an aircraft environment is required.Be part of a high-intensity team delivering innovative capabilities with speed and discipline to equip our warfighters to win the fight. DCS acquisition professionals help deliver and sustain multi-platform ISR superiority to warfighters worldwide by innovating excellence in intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance solutions. Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is REQUIRED.Bachelor's Degree in Engineering, Physics, or Mathematics from an ABET accredited university, plus a minimum of 12 years of direct experience.Must have an Active Top Secret/SCI clearance.Applicant selected will be subject to a U.S. Government background investigation and MUST meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information: Top Secret clearance (SSBI within the previous five years) with Sensitive Compartmented Information eligibility (SCI-DCID 6/4) on the FIRST DAY of employment.Experience and degree requirements must be in a field relevant to their functional area. A minimum of 4 years of your total experience must have been performed on DOD programs/projects.Desired Skills:Possess the necessary experienced in presenting creative solutions to service organizations that are locked into multi-year schedules and systems.Broad working knowledge of the principles, criteria, and procedures of the DOD, to include DOD 5000.01 and DOD 5000.02 as well as the policies and processes of USAF, HQ AFMC, AFLCMC Engineering Directorate, ISR & SOF Directorate, and the ISR Sensors Division level.Familiarity with multiple intelligence disciplines to include, but not limited to: Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), Imagery Intelligence (IMINT), Signals Intelligence (SIGINT), Hyperspectral Imaging, and Detect and Avoid Systems.Experience with US Air Force sensor programs for manned and unmanned aircraft.