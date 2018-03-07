DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

The ANTI-TAMPER ENGINEERING specialist will provide technical support for various USAF acquisition portfolio programs within the DOD Anti-Tamper Executive Agent, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC), at Wright-Patterson AFB in Dayton, Ohio.Essential Job Functions:Provide technical support to Department of Defense (DoD) Anti-Tamper (AT) Program Office.Conduct research into aircraft and ground equipment hardware vulnerabilities from reverse engineering threats and appropriate countermeasures.Support facilitation of AT Steering Group, AT Summit Exchanges, and threat working groups.Engage DoD Service Leads to communicate current training approach and develop future education and outreach expectations.Use professional electronics engineering knowledge to help assess and evaluate anti-tamper designs.As part of an interdisciplinary team, assist in the development and conduct of the DOD Anti-Tamper Education and outreach program to educate government acquisition staffs and contractors (vendors/suppliers). Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.Bachelor of Science degree plus 5 years of relevant experience on programs/projects in a relevant field.Applicants selected will be subject to a U.S. Government background investigation and must meet eligibility requirements for access to classified information: SECRET clearance including an SSBI adjudicated within the past 6 years, and be eligible for Sensitive Compartmented Information (SCI-DCID 6/4), Special Access Programs (SAP) access, and ability to obtain a TOP SECRET Clearance.Desired Skills:Demonstrate and maintain extensive knowledge and experience in anti-tamper policies, processes, and technologies.Hardware or software laboratory, design, development, or production experience.Training and instruction experience.Systems Engineering experience.Top Secret clearance with background investigation within the past six years.