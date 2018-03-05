DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.

Support flight test activities for the Advanced Systems Integration (ASI) Task Team at the F/A-18 and EA-18G Advanced Weapons Lab (AWL). Secondary support will be IT support for AWL on an as-available basis (ASI flight test support will be the higher priority).Essential Job Functions:Assist customer in F/A-18 avionics flight data processing and coordinate new data requirements as dictated by programmatic demands and hardware changes.Assist in troubleshooting data processing problems and document issues as needed to address the root causes of problems encountered. This will include assisting the aircraft instrumentation team with troubleshooting efforts.Assist with the requirements development process, ensuring data processing capabilities are compatible with new onboard recording configurations and capabilities.Support flight tests and test data requirements to include download and processing of flight data as required.Provide Information Technology System Administration services to include hardware and software support for UNIX and Windows workstations/servers.Perform activities required to keep systems operating at peak performance levels including access, configuration, database, patch and update management.Maintain documentation such as auditing, security, configuration management, and user access guides.Requirements Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.High School diploma plus three years associated experience required. An Associate's degree with two years will also be considered for this position.Ability to obtain and maintain a security clearance.Obtain and maintain a Security + certification.Obtain and maintain a COMSEC briefing and certification and will be responsible for the handling of COMSEC material.Experience with Microsoft operating systems; Windows XP/7, Windows Server 2003/2008.Desired Skills:Experience with Microsoft operating systems; Windows servers; Linux.Experience maintaining a server network environment.Demonstrated understanding and skillset with Microsoft Office products; Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Access and Visio.#internsandrecentcollegegraduate