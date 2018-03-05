Provide program security to the AWL to include facility, materials and personnel.

Essential Functions:

Provide building security systems support of the AWL to include the Alarm and Hirsch systems.

Support, administer, and coordinate the safeguarding of classified information and material.

Supervise classified material safeguards, classification management, security inspections, COMSEC security and personnel clearances.

Liaison with outside agencies such as PMA Security, NCIS, and NAWCWD Security.

Assess security risks and vulnerabilities to develop operational plans to minimize risk to programs within the AWL.

Ensure IPT Security Policies and procedures are current, compliant with governing directives and accurately reflect the AWL mission.

Develop and provide security training to personnel.

Review, update and draft Security Processes and Procedures.

Rotate security functions to cross-train in all areas.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

A high school diploma plus 7 years of relevant Information Assurance experience is required. Will consider an AS degree plus 2 years of relevant experience or a Bachelor degree plus 2 years of relevant experience.

Ability to obtain and maintain a clearance.

Experience with the classification process and the handling of classified material.

Excellent communication skills and able to liaison with outside agencies.

Available to be on call 24 hrs.

Possess high moral character and integrity.

Experience with Microsoft Office.

Desired Skills

Hirsch system experience.

Associates degree.

Defense Security System training.

F-18 AWL mission understanding and experience.

