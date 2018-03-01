EA-18G Lab Technician will provide the following support for the EA-18G lab at the F/A-18 AWIL

Essential Job Functions:

Install, update software for the EA-18G lab test tools.

Update all AEA hardware for current OFP's.

Operate and maintain the ALQ 218 and EW SITE RF benches.

Assist the AWL LAB techs with day to day AEA related problems and troubleshooting.

Support NGJ Lab/Lab Tools Development.

Provide assistance for HW upgrades to the lab.

Track planned HW updates and report status.

Manage and maintain A2PATS and any other RF simulators.

Provide assistance using simulators to testers.

Assist VX-31 maintenance with troubleshooting AEA systems, loading new OFPs/CRYPTO, installing LAB WRAs or LRIP assets, and ensure the Growler is ready for all flight test.

Assist AEA COGs/FTEs with ground test as required.

Verify IETMS procedures for each AEA system, for each SCS.

Support and assist in managing NGJ assets and configurations/troubleshooting.

Assist VX31 and VX9 with ALQ-99 POD related problems and Configuration issues.

Participate on weekly LAB integration phone call with Pt. Mugu and Boeing St Louis to discuss LAB and testing issues.

Requirements

Due to the sensitivity of customer related requirements, U.S. Citizenship is required.

High school diploma/GED plus 7 years of experience, or Associate's-level (AA/AS/Technical school) plus 5 years of experience.

Must be able to be granted a security clearance and maintain one for the duration of employment.

A minimum of 5 Years EA-18G Navy “AT” Experience as I-Level and O-Level technician

DCS Corp is an Equal Opportunity Employer/Protected Veterans/Individuals with Disabilities.

Please view Equal Employment Opportunity Posters provided by OFCCP here.