Day Porter
- Employer
- NRI
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 06, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Administrative
- Industry
- Other
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Large DC analytics firm seeks to add a Day Porter to their team to handle office logistics.
Duties:
-Keep conference rooms prepped for meetings and help with tear down
-Make sure kitchen/cafe are stocked and clean
-Maintain print rooms for supplies and cleanliness
-Oversee mailing duties
-Update inventory needs to appropriate personnel
-Other duties as assigned
Must haves:
-Attentiveness
-Punctual
-Organized
-Accountable
-Strong attention to detail