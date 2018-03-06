Large DC analytics firm seeks to add a Day Porter to their team to handle office logistics.

Duties:

-Keep conference rooms prepped for meetings and help with tear down

-Make sure kitchen/cafe are stocked and clean

-Maintain print rooms for supplies and cleanliness

-Oversee mailing duties

-Update inventory needs to appropriate personnel

-Other duties as assigned

Must haves:

-Attentiveness

-Punctual

-Organized

-Accountable

-Strong attention to detail