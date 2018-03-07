DARCARS Automotive Group endeavors to secure a meticulous and highly energetic self-starter to manage the payroll and certain light HR functions of our 4-store, ~600 employee Silver Spring pod. The Payroll Coordinator will serve as the subject matter expert and primary point of contact on all things related to time and attendance, payroll, and benefits administration. The Payroll Coordinator will perform all tasks in accordance with Company, federal, state, and local regulations. He/She will ensure timely follow-up and follow-through on all work assignments and will provide their internal customers exceptional responsiveness and support.

Primary Responsibilities

Payroll:

Collect, compile, and process bi-weekly payroll for roughly 600 employees across a 4-store complex

Maintain issues log to track outstanding items each pay cycle

Calculate and process monthly commission pay cycle

Perform monthly minimum wage reconciliation

Serve as the primary point of contact for payroll-related questions; research and resolve errors and discrepancies

Review and verify time and attendance records; resolve issues

Process/manage garnishments and other deductions in accordance with applicable law

Review and reconcile payroll-related general ledger accounts

Onboarding/Offboarding:

Manage onboarding process; conduct new employee orientation

Input new hire information into the payroll system; issue and communicate time-tracking log in data

Complete and certify Form I9

Maintain Maryland new hire registry

Process terminations; communicate separations to all relevant parties

Benefits Administration:

Serve as the first-level contact for general benefits-related inquiries; field escalated issues as necessary

Process benefit plan enrollments, changes, and terminations in the payroll system; notify benefits administrators of these actions

Support annual open enrollment activities

Manage worker's compensation claims reporting and management processes

Manage Family and Medical Leave Act claims including notice requirements

Administrative Duties:

Maintain official employee files

Maintain impeccable payroll records

Develop a replicable payroll processing model; suggest process improvement strategies and efficiencies

Support compliance efforts related to sales licensing; maintain and act on license expiration log

Manage required duties related to tax filings, deposits and returns

Produce payroll and/or benefits-related reports as requested

Maintain knowledge of federal, state, and local wage and hour laws

Embody the DARCARS brand; promote the culture, values, and mission of DARCARS

What Must Be True About You

You have a minimum of 3 years high-volume payroll-processing experience; experience calculating commissions

You have solid knowledge of federal, state and local wage and hour laws

You have a high school diploma or equivalent

You are computer savvy with a full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

You are a quick-study, able to absorb and regurgitate process and policy information

You have exceptional listening and verbal and written communication prowess

You have demonstrated a commitment to process improvement, innovation, and excellence

You have an interest in and willingness to participate in the company's volunteer community service projects

You are persistent and have a sense of humor

You are hungry, humble and smart

Nice to Haves

2 or 4-year college degree

Payroll processing through Reynolds and Reynolds or ADP

Automotive accounting experience

This job description is an overview of the primary accountabilities for this position. It is not intended to create an employment contract nor present as an exhaustive list of duties. The requirements of this position are subject to change based on the needs of the organization.

