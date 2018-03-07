Payroll Coordinator
- Employer
- DARCARS Automotive Group
- Location
- Bethesda, MD
- Posted
- Mar 07, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 20, 2018
- Function
- Finance
- Industry
- Automotive
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
DARCARS Automotive Group endeavors to secure a meticulous and highly energetic self-starter to manage the payroll and certain light HR functions of our 4-store, ~600 employee Silver Spring pod. The Payroll Coordinator will serve as the subject matter expert and primary point of contact on all things related to time and attendance, payroll, and benefits administration. The Payroll Coordinator will perform all tasks in accordance with Company, federal, state, and local regulations. He/She will ensure timely follow-up and follow-through on all work assignments and will provide their internal customers exceptional responsiveness and support.
Primary Responsibilities
Payroll:
- Collect, compile, and process bi-weekly payroll for roughly 600 employees across a 4-store complex
- Maintain issues log to track outstanding items each pay cycle
- Calculate and process monthly commission pay cycle
- Perform monthly minimum wage reconciliation
- Serve as the primary point of contact for payroll-related questions; research and resolve errors and discrepancies
- Review and verify time and attendance records; resolve issues
- Process/manage garnishments and other deductions in accordance with applicable law
- Review and reconcile payroll-related general ledger accounts
Onboarding/Offboarding:
- Manage onboarding process; conduct new employee orientation
- Input new hire information into the payroll system; issue and communicate time-tracking log in data
- Complete and certify Form I9
- Maintain Maryland new hire registry
- Process terminations; communicate separations to all relevant parties
Benefits Administration:
- Serve as the first-level contact for general benefits-related inquiries; field escalated issues as necessary
- Process benefit plan enrollments, changes, and terminations in the payroll system; notify benefits administrators of these actions
- Support annual open enrollment activities
- Manage worker's compensation claims reporting and management processes
- Manage Family and Medical Leave Act claims including notice requirements
Administrative Duties:
- Maintain official employee files
- Maintain impeccable payroll records
- Develop a replicable payroll processing model; suggest process improvement strategies and efficiencies
- Support compliance efforts related to sales licensing; maintain and act on license expiration log
- Manage required duties related to tax filings, deposits and returns
- Produce payroll and/or benefits-related reports as requested
- Maintain knowledge of federal, state, and local wage and hour laws
- Embody the DARCARS brand; promote the culture, values, and mission of DARCARS
What Must Be True About You
- You have a minimum of 3 years high-volume payroll-processing experience; experience calculating commissions
- You have solid knowledge of federal, state and local wage and hour laws
- You have a high school diploma or equivalent
- You are computer savvy with a full working knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite
- You are a quick-study, able to absorb and regurgitate process and policy information
- You have exceptional listening and verbal and written communication prowess
- You have demonstrated a commitment to process improvement, innovation, and excellence
- You have an interest in and willingness to participate in the company's volunteer community service projects
- You are persistent and have a sense of humor
- You are hungry, humble and smart
Nice to Haves
- 2 or 4-year college degree
- Payroll processing through Reynolds and Reynolds or ADP
- Automotive accounting experience
This job description is an overview of the primary accountabilities for this position. It is not intended to create an employment contract nor present as an exhaustive list of duties. The requirements of this position are subject to change based on the needs of the organization.
