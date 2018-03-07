The Parts Counter Clerk sells parts to all available customers, over the counter, through the shop, on the phone, or online.

In this role, you'll:

Assist walk-in customers in selecting required parts, suggest companion requirements, offer specials, and ensure that the customer is exposed to the full product line.

Pull purchased parts from stock.

If the part is not in stock, determine availability and submit an emergence order if requested by the customer or tech.

Answer phone calls, providing price quotes and other information.

Assist outside sales reps with their orders.

Set up orders for daily shipment, delivery, or pick-up.

Verify WILL CALL and BACKORDER files weekly and return to vendors or stock those items not required.

Solicit assigned accounts by phone.

Assist Service Technicians in selecting parts needed for repairs in process.

Notify service desk and the customer that ordered parts have been received.

Ensure that before parts can be charged out, the technician presents a repair order.

Display seasonal parts and accessories in an attractive manner.

Keep all bins, aisles and storage areas clean, near and clearly labeled.

Be friendly, professional and efficient when working with customers and co-workers.

Provide the same high level of service to the other dealership departments, as is given to other customers.

Issue credit slips for parts returned, ensuring that the original invoice or its number, is available so that purchase and pricing can be verified. Exceptions must be approved by the Parts Manager or Office Manager.

Keep front and rear counters clean and uncluttered.

Advise Parts Manager when areas of the department are not in satisfactory condition.

Keep current on new products and product updates.

Participate in available training programs.

For this role, you'll need:

High School degree or equivalent

Strong communication skills to explain parts information to customers and associates

Ability to lift 50 - 70lbs

Availability to work on Saturdays

